The Best Water Shoes for Kayak Fishing
For kayak fishing, you have two basic choices for shoes—something that is designed to get wet, or no shoes at all. For me, I’m not really a barefoot kind of fisherman, or even a flip-flop kind of guy. Too many times I’ve taken a wrong step and found a hook stuck deep in the sole of my shoe, a minor inconvenience compared to removing a hook from the sole of my foot. Plus, I really appreciate the support of a good pair of shoes for minimizing back, hip and knee fatigue at the end of a long day on the water. And in my specific case, I'm looking for a shoe that feels right on the pedals of my Old Town Bigwater ePDL+ 132.
Fortunately, Merrell has a wide selection of water-friendly shoes that provide comfort, support and protection while also looking really cool. And on a personal note from a bigger than average guy, I’ve owned lots of Merrell shoes and boots over the years because they tend to have an overall wider sort of build and fit. So, when I started my search for the perfect kayak fishing shoe, I headed straight to their website. To my delight, I found three great looking options—the Moab Flight Sieve, the Speed Fusion Stretch, and the Hydro Moc AT Cage 1TRL.
CHECK OUT THIS VIDEO OF THE WATER SHOES IN ACTION
Most Convenient Water Shoe: Hydro Moc Cage 1TRL
The entire shoe is basically made of a water friendly, one-piece, EVA foam upper with tons of water drainage molded in, so it really does excel when wet. This construction also makes them very light and comfortable. And the design makes them really quick and easy to put on and take off. While they’re great in the kayak, I have found them to be my shoe of choice for just slipping into easily when I’m headed down the driveway to get the mail.
Pros:
-Made to get wet
-Comfort and simplicity of use
-Excellent traction on wet surfaces
Cons:
-Most “unusual” look (for some, this could also be a “pro”)
-Some reviews mentioned the velcro strap didn’t stay fastened once it got wet (I did not experience that)
-Really crazy tan line pattern
Best Water Shoes for Wide Feet: Moab Flight Sieve
This shoe is based on one of Merrell’s best-selling trail running shoes, re-engineered with a water-friendly breathable upper, creating a grippy performance water shoe with the sneaker-comfort my feet appreciate. You can tell from its extra-thick midsole that this shoe is going to provide all day comfort and support. The design features tons of water drainage, perfect for the often wet floor of a kayak. Plus, this shoe had plenty of room for my extra wide feet. Thank you, Merrell!
Pros:
-Very supportive
-Perfect for wider feet
-Designed to perform
Cons:
-The outsole is an exaggerated shape on an already wide shoe, making it a little large to fit the pedals of the kayak
Best Multi-Purpose Water Shoe: Speed Fusion Stretch
These are just all-around good athletic shoes. Yes, they are optimized to drain water and allow you to thrive in wet environments, but they’re also great for everyday use. First, they look the most “normal”, like any cool, athletic trail shoe. And second, they feature a FloatPro™ foam midsole, a Vibram® Ecostep outsole, and a Lycra lining, so all day comfort and support is their focus.
Pros:
-Great looks
-Appropriate anywhere
-Designed to perform
Cons:
-Slightly narrower fit than most Merrell shoes
Why Buy Kayak Water Shoes?
Sure, you can just go without shoes. I know a lot of people choose this route for kayaking. I guess it comes from my years of standing on the deck of a bass boat, but I just prefer to wear shoes. In my mind, it’s a safety issue. There are just too many sharp things to step on, both in my kayak and at the boat ramp. Plus, after a day of no shoes, I feel the fatigue in my lower back. I appreciate the support of a well-designed athletic shoe.
But the shoe you choose needs to be water-friendly. The modern style of sit-on-top, fishing kayaks are designed to allow some amount of water to flow in and out of the main seating area. In my case, with an Old Town pedal drive unit, there is a large hole in the floor where the drive unit sits, positioning the propeller under the kayak in the water. When it’s in position, it is reasonably dry, but far from water tight. Plus, at most launch ramps you’ll be taking at least a step or two in the water to get your kayak out to floatable depth water. Generally speaking, your feet will be wet several times per day.
If you’re serious about your kayak bass fishing, you’ll appreciate a shoe that’s up to the job.
How To Choose the Right Kayak Shoes for You
Since the right kayak shoes require a very specific style of construction to be effective for protection and comfort, keep these factors in mind as you shop for the best kayak footwear. Here’s how to choose the best shoe for your needs.
Water Friendly
Your feet will get wet during a day of kayak bass fishing. It is just part of the sport. But if you’ve selected the right shoe, it’s not a problem.
Of course, you’ll want a shoe made of materials that are meant to get wet and dry quickly. Plus, the overall design should make it visibly obvious that water will drain out of the shoe quickly, and air will circulate through constantly.
Support
A lot of serious kayak bass anglers spend a good part of the day standing and balancing while they scout areas and cast to targets. After a long day on your feet, your back will thank you for choosing a shoe designed for support and comfort. Find a shoe with a thick, cushioned midsole and good arch support to help prevent fatigue.
Traction
Again, you’re in a wet environment. Everything you step on, from the floor of your kayak, to the cement boat ramp, to rocky shores, to a wooden boat dock, could be slippery. You need a shoe with a soft rubber outsole designed for grip and traction.
Cost
Everything mentioned above will determine the quality of the shoe you choose, but at some point, budget is a always a factor. Obviously, don’t reach beyond your means, but consider this purchase like anything else you’ve bought for your kayaking. The age old “you get what you pay for” is generally true. In the case of the shoes I’ve tested, they all offer durability and performance that justifies their price. But, I have noticed that they go on sale frequently.
Water Shoes FAQs
Why do people wear water shoes?
You’ll want to invest in a good pair of water shoes if you’re participating in an activity where your feet will get wet multiple times per day, like kayaking, and you’re in an environment where your feet will require some protection from things like rough rocks or fish hooks.
How much does a water shoe cost?
A water shoe will vary in cost depending on the quality of the shoe you buy. Like anything, there are low-cost options available, but they will likely offer less performance and durability. For a good-quality water shoe that will perform to most expectations, the average price seems to be around $100 USD.
Can you wear water shoes for walking?
Yes, high-quality water shoes are perfect for walking. In fact, water shoes like the Merrell Moab Flight Sieve are based on one of their best-selling trail running shoes, re-engineered with a water-friendly breathable upper, creating a grippy performance water shoe with sneaker-comfort.
What water shoes should I buy?
Merrell is well established as a shoe manufacturer focused on building shoes that maximize your time in the outdoors. They offer a wide range of water-friendly shoes for nearly any water activity.
What is the difference between water shoes and water socks?
Water shoes offer a thicker, supportive, protective, rubber sole and uppers made of sturdy, water-durable materials and generally have some system of laces or straps to secure the shoe. Water socks are much thinner and less structured providing less support and protection.
What’s the Best Water Shoe for Kayak Fishing?
Of the three I tested, I would put the Merrell Speed Fusion Stretch as my winner. That’s the pair I will be taking on my kayak trips from now on. They provide the comfort and support I’m looking for and they look great. But there were no losers in the bunch. Each shoe had its strengths and could easily be the best pair for you. If you’re a kayak bass angler who, like me, wants everything a high-quality water shoe provides, one of these three will have you covered.