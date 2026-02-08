Valentine’s Day Gifts Anglers Actually Want

If your significant other is an angler, a new fillet knife might seem less romantic than a box of chocolates, but it might be a better Valentine’s Day gift because it says you care enough to know and understand what they want.

Speaking as a fishing journalist, every item below is something I’ve used, reviews, or would be pleased to own.

Entry Level Gifts for Anglers

Under $100: Thoughtful daily upgrades anglers will actually use.

Fishing Forward Outfitters phone cases for every type of angler. | Kurt Mazurek

Price: $29.90

Why it’s Great: These realistic fish graphics on these rugged, impact-resistant phone cases tell the world you’re an angler and keep your phone safe.

Why Anglers Love It: Here is the perfect phone case for enthusiastic anglers and a great way for them to silently shout about their favorite species. I’ve always found that these fishing designs are a real conversation starter among fishermen. This dual layered case design, with a strong, impact-resistant, polycarbonate outer shell, and a shock-dampening inner rubber sleeve, has you covered for most accidental drops. I know I’ve dropped my phone many times and it has protected it perfectly. Twenty-seven fish-y (fresh and saltwater) designs to choose from. Available for iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, and Google phones. (Est. Retail $29.90)

This is a perfect way to spend an evening around a campfire after a great day of fishing. | Kurt Mazurek

Price: $40-79

Why it’s Great: Wyoming Whiskey has an intimate connection to the spirit of the outdoors which as an angler, I appreciate. In addition to that, they make some delicious whiskey, which I also appreciate.

Why Anglers Love It: Wyoming Whiskey’s small batch, what would be considered their standard offering, is a great whiskey in a rugged, vintage-y designed bottle, at a very fair price. Coming in around $40 from most retailers, you get a 5 year aged, 88 proof, bourbon whiskey.



Classic bourbon notes of vanilla and caramel are present throughout, with appearances by baking spices and toffee. It’s an easy sipper to like.



And if you want to really impress and excite the angler (and whiskey lover) on your list, pair the small batch bottle with one of their limited-edition, collectible releases honoring the National Parks.

Mid-level gifts for anglers

Up to $300: Premium comfort and performance items

Price: $130-200

Lem's makes some great shoes and boots for an outdoor lifestyle. | Julie Mazurek

Why it’s Great: All of Lem’s shoes are designed and made following a less is more philosophy. Their shoes are intentionally not bulky or over-engineered, creating lightweight, flexible, foot-shaped shoes and boots that let feet do what they were meant to. Plus, as a nature-focused company they’re always thinking about sustainability.

Why Anglers Love It: First, all of their shoes have a cool, casual style that just feels right for my fishing and outdoor lifestyle. Next, and here’s that big guy theme again, they offer their products in big, wide sizes that fit even someone like myself. Third, they’re super comfortable and so far, have proven to be pretty durable. Specifically, I’ve really enjoyed the Men's Boulder Boot Grip Waterproof model—great for fishing, hiking, and just about any outdoor pursuits.

Lem's Women's Chillums | Lem's

Lem’s also has a full line of women’s shoes and boots. These are the women’s Chillum (which I have in the sage green men’s version), a cool, minimalist, lace up, casual, all-purpose shoe.

Bajio Cocho Fishing Sunglasses | Bajio

Price: $219-269

Why it’s Great: Bajio sunglasses always have super cool styles for him and her, shockingly clear lenses, and great, high-end quality. The new models for 2026 are no exception. Great glasses can make a good fishing experience even better.

Why Anglers Love It: Like all Bajio sunglasses, the new Cocho comes with a cool backstory that inspired the name. In South America, the term ‘Zancoch̦o’ refers to the phenomenon of reeling up nothing but a fish head—when your tuna gets sharked.



This is a, super-stylish, extra-large fit frame, which you know if you’ve read any of my past fishing product reviews, I’m always excited about manufacturers that remember us bigger than average size guys. Plus, the Cocho comes with removable side shields. As my fellow Fishing SI writer Ken Baldwin pointed out in a recent article, sunglasses that go above and beyond to block out peripheral light, score highest for improving the fishing experience.

Bajio Coulee Fishing Sunglasses | Bajio

And for the female anglers, the Coulee is named after the cutouts where water floods a flat during a king tide, and drains after a heavy rain. Like all Bajio sunglasses, the Coulee is very fashionable and designed to improve your day on the water.

The Benchmade Fishcrafter Fillet Knife | Kurt Mazurek

Price: $250

Why it’s Great: Benchmade is one of the most highly respected cutlery brands. When they turn their sites on the fishing world, you know they’ll provide a knife that is perfectly designed, made of high-quality materials, and sharp.

Why Anglers Love It: Honestly, I’m not a huge fish cleaning kind of fisherman. I’m not opposed to it at all, but I generally do more catch-and release fishing. That means when I do decide to keep a couple for the table, I’m not super proficient at filleting. So, I’ll take every advantage I can get, like this well-designed, well-made Benchmade Fishcrafter knife. Its thin, razor-sharp, trailing point blade flexes just the right amount, is corrosion resistant, and will serve me well for many years. Honestly, this feels like one of those pieces of fishing equipment I’ll pass on to the next generation of anglers someday.

We both loved this chair. But if I can sit with 100% confidence it's not going to break, that's a real testimony to this chair design and build quality. | Julie Mazurek

Price: $300

Why it’s Great: YETI always makes well-designed, well-made products that always make some aspect of being outdoors a little better. The Trailhead chair does not disappoint. This is a super portable outdoor chair that sets up quickly and supports up to 500 pounds. Wow!

Why Anglers Love It: Full disclosure: I have recommended this chair in past gift guides. But I just got back from another camping trip and was reminded what a great product this is.



The folding design is very clever, sets up easily, and folds back down to fit into a durable carrying case. The chair feels incredibly strong and it’s genuinely comfortable. I can’t imagine a future outdoor trip without the Trailhead Camp Chair.

Aspirational-level gifts for anglers

$750 and up: These aren’t your everyday gifts, but for the right angler they are unforgettable.

The Canon PowerShot V1 | Canon

Price: $899 (-with current instant savings from Canon)

Why It’s Great: Canon has a long history of producing powerful, capable, point-and-shoot cameras. The PowerShot V1 is loaded with features, including its compact size, which make it a perfect fit for capturing your fishing and outdoor adventures.

Why Anglers Love It: I have written several articles about the importance of carrying high-quality equipment to properly capture your fishing memories. I know relying on your phone is tempting, especially because it’s so convenient to just keep in your pocket, but it just can’t produce the same quality results a dedicated camera can. This Canon PowerShot V1 is incredibly small, capable and convenient.

Its 22.3MP 1.4" CMOS sensor is big for a camera at this physical size and price, so it’s going to capture great detail and perform well even in low-light. The built in 16-50 mm lens is plenty wide to easily shoot fishing selfies or shots of your fishing partner, even within the confines of a small boat. And with video capabilities of 4K at up to 60p, a built-in cooling fan to eliminate overheating during long, high-res video shots, and an articulating 3” touchscreen LCD, this is an excellent camera for aspiring fishing content creators.

The Abound made it easy to explore new fishing spots. | Kurt Mazurek

Price: $1899

Why it’s Great: Part of Aventon’s Cargo eBike line, the Abound SR is incredibly capable, with a payload of up to 440 lbs, range of up to 60 miles, speeds up to 25 MPH, flexible storage add-ons, and it is genuinely fun to ride.



Why Anglers Love It: We brought the Aventon Abound with us on a recent long-term camping trip and loved it. It’s great for wheeling around the campground, headed to the showers or pool, but also great for breaking out of the campground and exploring nearby shopping or restaurants. But as an angler, I found it especially great to explore local ponds for fishing. I took my YakAttack Black Pack off of my kayak and secured it to the cargo rack for plenty tackle and camera storage as well as four rod holders.

9.) Citizen Attesa Watch

Price: $2195

The Citizen Attesa is an instant classic. | Kurt Mazurek | Citizen

Why It’s Great: This watch may the first real statement piece I’ve ever had in my wardrobe. And it’s rugged but incredibly sophisticated styling make it perfect for the river, the board room or a night on the town.

Why Anglers Love It: I fell in love with this watch the moment I saw it. The unique gray, brown and rose gold colors are distinctive and elegant, but also rugged and masculine. This unique combination is sophisticated but also very grounded, and looks great with the muted, earthy color palette most outdoorsmen wear.



The quality of the materials and construction are immediately obvious. The ultra scratch-resistant Attesa is powered by Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology, so it never needs a battery. And as a fisherman I’m glad to know it is water resistant up to 100 meters.



While it may be more watch than any fisherman NEEDS, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime purchase that literally becomes part of an angler’s legacy.

The Citizen Promaster Dive watch | Citizen

And Citizen offers absolutely beautiful watches for women who lead an outdoor life. The Promaster Dive is a classic. Water resistant up to 200 meters, powered by any light source so it never needs a battery, bold and sporty but elegant and stylish, the Promaster Dive is perfect on the water, at the office or in the gym.

10.) Old Town Sportsman PDL 120 Pro: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Gift

The Old Town Sportsman PDL 120 Pro is the perfect, stable, versatile, fishing kayak. | Kurt Mazurek

Price: $3599

Why It’s Great: The Old Town Sportsman 120 has long been their best selling kayak for good reason, but the list of well-thought-out updates on the newest version is staggering. The flexibility, rig-ability and fish-ability is off the charts.

Why Anglers Love It: We’ve had several Old Town kayaks we’ve loved, but this new Sportsman 120 PDL is special. The main thing for me is how great this boat feels as a fishing platform. The tracks running virtually bow to stern on both sides of the boat allow instant rigging flexibility like never before. And now with horizontal rod storage inside the boat, it’s a totally upgraded fishing experience.

Transparency Note: Some of the gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are entirely my own.

