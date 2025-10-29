The Best Bite of the Year? Late-Season Smallmouth Bass Heat Up as Waters Cool
What Happens When the Water Cools
As the water temps drop into the low-60s and the crowds disappear, the smallmouth know what's coming. They start to transition out of summer haunts and head shallow to do just one thing: FEED.
The fall bite typically starts in mid-to-late October and only gets better through November into December, the closer the lakes get to freezing. However, like most of the north country now, winters are not as harsh as they used to be and keeping the boat out until the new year isn't uncommon.
Where to Find Late-Season Smallmouths
In many parts of the country, the smallmouth are primarily shallow in the fall. Shallow has certainly become a relative term since forward-facing sonar (FFS) has made fishing deeper water much more common. I start my search as shallow as possible—from just a few feet deep all the way out to about fifteen feet. The majority of the smallmouth will be found in this depth range when the water is in the 50s. However, things are changing fast and being ready to adapt each day is key.
High Spots and Humps
I often resort back to where I find smallmouths pre-spawn. One of my favorites is high spots or “humps”. Picture it like an underwater mountain. The smallmouth congregate on spots like this to feed on all kinds of forage from bait fish to craw fish.
Points
Another killer location this time of year is points. Fish typically hold on the steeper, more defined points. The approach is key when fishing points. I often start downwind of the point, using the wind to keep me from getting too close. These are typically a “one cast spot” this time of year.
Flats Near Deep Water
Using electronics to check out expansive flats with deeper water nearby can't hurt if the other higher-percentage spots don't pan out. It can be challenging to find which specific rock piles or boulders are holding fish, but utilizing Hummingbird LakeMaster Mapping and Side Scan make it a whole lot easier.
Cold-Water Baits That Work
- Ned Rig - A Ned rig style bait is my go-to bait most days this time of year. The small profile seems to be irresistible when dragged around hard cover. A hot bait for me this fall has been the Yamamoto Ned Senko.
- Alabama Rig - I wasn't on the A-Rig train until I got my hands on the Shanes Baits Mini Blades of Glory. The interchangeable arms and light weight aluminum construction make it easy to fish all day long. Plus, having the chance to catch multiple fish at once is exciting!
- Jerkbaits - When the water cools, a suspending jerkbait is hard to beat. It is arguably the best cold water bait if the fish are within reach of a jerk bait’s relatively shallow range. Some of my favorites are the Megabass Vision 110 and Bill Lewis Scope-Stik 100.
- Ripping baits - The Berkley RipFish and the Berkley Finisher are always rigged up on deck in the fall. I like both in the 7 size. These small baits are killer when presented vertically or when casting at fish on forward-facing sonar.
- Compact football jigs - The popularity of this style of jig has grown rapidly thanks to companies like Beast Coast fishing. They make the O.W (Open Water) Sniper Jig. Its killer!
- Small Swimbaits on a Ball Head Jig - A 2.8”–3.5" swimbait in a natural color gets bites everywhere. Slow-roll it on the bottom and over shallow cover. Maintaining bottom contact can be the key to unlocking bites. I really like the slender profile of the Yamamoto Shad Shape Swimmer.
Fishing Tips For Winter Transition
As we head into November and December, fishing will change. Smallmouth bass typically move out a little deeper and schools grow in size. This happens from the high-40 degree water temperatures all the way until the ice takes over. This time frame is when the number of fish catches can really start to get crazy.
But be aware that catching smallmouth out of their wintering homes can be a hero or zero situation. If the school is “on" or you figure out how to trick them into biting, numbers and weight can stack up quickly. But if they're off and the bites come slowly, get ready for a slow day of dragging. There are two approaches for these fish—hope they’re actively feeding, and if not, figure out how to trigger a reaction bite.
As always, try to target fish in a reasonable depth (30 feet or less) to minimize the effects of barotrauma (gas in the swim bladder expanding too rapidly due to the change in pressure). Have a fizz needle ready just in case.
Should I Really Fish This Late-Season Smallmouth Bite?
If you can take the chilly, to sometimes brutally cold, weather, the late-season smallmouth bite rewards the right cold-weather gear, mental toughness and persistence with some of the heaviest fish you’ll see all year. And although you may experience your best fishing day ever, you’ll likely have the whole lake to yourself.