CDFW Catches Halibut and Salmon Poacher With Illegal Fish Fleeing Restaurant
Kudos to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. On Dec. 30, 2024, the CDFW reported that they uncovered an elaborate scheme by a San Francisco fisherman to conceal a massive amount of illegally caught fish. According to the CDFW, the commercial trawl boat owner was apprehended with over 2,000 pounds of undeclared fish. The fish that was allegedly found onboard were halibut, sole, sanddabs, and salmon.
Illegal Act Caught Under Surveillance
The CDFW was conducting surveillance where they observed the fisherman unloading burlap sacks from their boat into a waiting vehicle. The officers tracked the fisherman to a restaurant and witnessed an attempt to hide the fish and flee the scene.
Salmon Fishery Closed Since 2023
CDFW officers continued inspecting the fisherman's boat and found a hidden compartment behind a false wall where fillets of salmon were stashed. This discovery is made worse since there is a prohibition on all salmon fishing in California since 2023. The prohibition is to help the recovery of the salmon population that has been suffering dwindling populations.
More Than 2,000 Pounds of Illegally Caught Fish?
All the fish that were found were undeclared, violating commercial fishing regulations that require accurate reporting of fish caught for retail sale. A total of 2,365 pounds of halibut was seized. It didn't go to complete waste though. In an effort to turn lemons into lemonade, the CDFW sold the fish and put the proceeds towards the Fish and Game Preservation Fund.
Consequences for Illegal Fishing
The fisherman could be facing a heck of a lot of trouble, and if all this is more than "allegedly", the punishment is deservedly so. A formal complaint to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office has been submitted for charges related to illegal fishing and the attempted concealment of evidence.
Protecting Our Fisheries
The salmon stock in California is suffering, illegal fishing makes all fisherman, both commercial and recreational, look bad, and our fisheries end up on the short end. Good job CDFW.