CDFW Catches Halibut and Salmon Poacher With Illegal Fish Fleeing Restaurant

Exciting News for the Klamath Watershed! In November, seven coho salmon made an incredible return to the upper Klamath watershed after nearly 60 years! These resilient fish entered CDFW’s new Fall Creek Fish Hatchery, marking a historic milestone as coho salmon had not been seen in this area since the 1960s. To ensure their genetic diversity, the coho were carefully placed in containers for genetic testing. The results helped CDFW staff select the best genetic pairs for spawning, which took place earlier this December. Check out the video below to see this vital conservation effort in action. We’re excited to see these amazing fish thriving once again in their historic habitat.