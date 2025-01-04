Fishing

CDFW Catches Halibut and Salmon Poacher With Illegal Fish Fleeing Restaurant

California's salmon fishery is suffering a decline in salmon stock. But that doesn't stop poachers from illegally harvesting and trying to make a profit by selling to restaurants.

Commercial fisherman trying to get away with an unlawful catch can’t fool CDFW wildlife officers.
Kudos to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. On Dec. 30, 2024, the CDFW reported that they uncovered an elaborate scheme by a San Francisco fisherman to conceal a massive amount of illegally caught fish. According to the CDFW, the commercial trawl boat owner was apprehended with over 2,000 pounds of undeclared fish. The fish that was allegedly found onboard were halibut, sole, sanddabs, and salmon.

Illegal Act Caught Under Surveillance

The CDFW was conducting surveillance where they observed the fisherman unloading burlap sacks from their boat into a waiting vehicle. The officers tracked the fisherman to a restaurant and witnessed an attempt to hide the fish and flee the scene.

Salmon Fishery Closed Since 2023

CDFW officers continued inspecting the fisherman's boat and found a hidden compartment behind a false wall where fillets of salmon were stashed. This discovery is made worse since there is a prohibition on all salmon fishing in California since 2023. The prohibition is to help the recovery of the salmon population that has been suffering dwindling populations.

More Than 2,000 Pounds of Illegally Caught Fish?

All the fish that were found were undeclared, violating commercial fishing regulations that require accurate reporting of fish caught for retail sale. A total of 2,365 pounds of halibut was seized. It didn't go to complete waste though. In an effort to turn lemons into lemonade, the CDFW sold the fish and put the proceeds towards the Fish and Game Preservation Fund.

Consequences for Illegal Fishing

The fisherman could be facing a heck of a lot of trouble, and if all this is more than "allegedly", the punishment is deservedly so. A formal complaint to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office has been submitted for charges related to illegal fishing and the attempted concealment of evidence.

Spawning Coho Salmon to Support Their Populations on the Klamath River

Exciting News for the Klamath Watershed! In November, seven coho salmon made an incredible return to the upper Klamath watershed after nearly 60 years! These resilient fish entered CDFW’s new Fall Creek Fish Hatchery, marking a historic milestone as coho salmon had not been seen in this area since the 1960s. To ensure their genetic diversity, the coho were carefully placed in containers for genetic testing. The results helped CDFW staff select the best genetic pairs for spawning, which took place earlier this December. Check out the video below to see this vital conservation effort in action. We’re excited to see these amazing fish thriving once again in their historic habitat.

Protecting Our Fisheries

The salmon stock in California is suffering, illegal fishing makes all fisherman, both commercial and recreational, look bad, and our fisheries end up on the short end. Good job CDFW.

KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin's career in fishing and the outdoors started twenty-two years ago. For twenty of those years he guided anglers in remote Alaska. Along with his work as a guide, he created a TV show called Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports, worked on the nature documentary Our Planet 2, for Netflix, specialized in photographing the Alaskan brown bear, and has published his photographs and writing in several magazines. Ken Baldwin is a graduate from the University of Washington.

