Breaking: YouTube Angler and Bassmaster Elite Pro, Ben Milliken, Arrested for Fishing Related Fraud
Breaking Story: Known best for his popular YouTube channel, Milliken Fishing, and his status as a Bassmaster Elite angler, Benjamin Milliken was arrested Thursday in Nacogdoches County and charged with freshwater fishing tournament fraud.
What Led to Ben Milliken’s Arrest?
The charges stem from Milliken’s submission of a Legacy Class ShareLunker largemouth bass he caught at Lake Naconiche in February of 2024. Texas Parks and Wildlife officials said Milliken falsified his contest entry form.
According to a redacted image of the Nacogdoches County Sherrif’s Office booking summary, Milliken, 35, of new Caney, Texas, surrendered on the misdemeanor charge, and was released just 29 minutes after he was brought in.
Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Investigation Findings
As reported by The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Maggie Berger, spokesman for Texas Parks and Wildlife said in an email, “During the due diligence process this fall, prior to distributing program prizes at the Toyota ShareLunker Banquet, it was discovered that Milliken did not have a valid fishing license at the time the fish was caught and knowingly falsified the contest/tournament entry form.”
Berger told the Daily Sentinel, Milliken has been disqualified from the program and cited for fishing without a valid license.
The ShareLunker Program: What You Need to Know
To qualify for the Legacy Class ShareLunkers program, a bass must weigh more than 13 pounds and be caught during the spawning period of January through March. The angler who made the catch can then loan the bass to Texas Parks and Wildlife for use in the state’s breeding programs. Those anglers are eligible to receive prizes in excess of $10,000, Berger said.
Milliken’s Official Response to the Allegations
Late Friday afternoon, as word of the arrest started showing up online, Milliken posted a multi-part statement on his Facebook page, Milliken Fishing, saying his arrest was “due to a complete misunderstanding” and not related to any Bassmaster Elite tournament.
“In fact, the incident arose while I was recreationally fishing. And not in a tournament at all. I very much look forward to creating a video(s) explaining this entire situation. But due to ongoing investigation, it’s best I wait.”
“In the meantime, I’m going to continue working seven days a week to film and produce the best fishing content possible to help spread my love of the outdoors and promote the sport of fishing to as many people as possible. Thank you all for your patience and understanding.”