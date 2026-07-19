From Jail to Jigs: How California's Hottest Saltwater Jig Supports The Rehabilitation of Former Gang Members

As the El Niño conditions continue in the Pacific, the yellowtail bite remains red hot. For the Southern California angler, few things are more classic to the area (and satisfying) than catching a yellowtail on a surface iron.

To those not familiar with surface irons, they are light aluminum jigs, usually between four to eight inches long and with most weighing about three to four ounces. Their effectiveness comes from a wobbly side-to-side swimming action or "kick."

For decades, surface irons have been made by sand or die casting, where aluminum is poured into a sand or metal mold. However in the past few years, a new trend has emerged: CNC machined jigs. While sand casting is much cheaper, for every jig that has that perfect kick, you'll find a dud that lazily spins through the water.

CNC Machined Jigs Have Unmatched Consistency

"With sand casting, the jigs are like snowflakes, every one is a different," says Bohdan Vadis, owner and founder of Two Fish Jigs. "You used to have to inspect every jig. Hips, holes, etc. You might have to buy ten to find the two that worked." That's why after starting Two Fish Jigs in 2018 by sand casting in his garage, Vadis switched to a CNC machine process to ensure consistency.

Like many Southern California saltwater veterans, Vadis had stories of finding that perfect iron, losing it to the sea, and restarting the frustratingly long process of finding a suitable replacement. "When you lose that magic jig, can you replace it? With machining, you can. You know every one is the same as the last."

The results speak for themselves. Two Fish Jigs' Instagram account is full of satisfied customers and local tackle shops have reported selling out shortly after restocking. I personally picked up the "Giga," the largest model they have, to test on a recent trip, and as Vadis promised, the jig kicked perfectly.

That Answer Was in His “Back Yard”

The switch to a CNC process wasn't easy, however. "What do I know about machining?" Vadis muses. Looking for the right partner, he searched around domestically and internationally. In the end, he found the perfect partner right in his hometown of San Diego.

Surface Irons With A Unique Story

"I didn't think I would be here," Komisi Savaiinaea tells me as he loads two blocks of aluminum into a CNC machine, "I am very fortunate to be a part of this team." As the machine whirs to life, carving a set of Two Fish's "Giga" jig, Savaiinaea opens up about his journey to becoming the shop supervisor at Rise Up Industries.

Like all employees of Rise Up, Savaiinaea is formerly gang-affiliated and recently incarcerated. After a lengthy stay in prison, Savaiinaea eventually became eligible to go before a board and was found suitable for release. He was connected with Rise Up, a non-profit re-entry program for individuals just like him.

Komisi Savaiinaea displays a freshly-made "Giga" from Two Fish Jigs | Cory Hayashi

Rise Up Industries - Making Jigs For A Cause

Founded in 2013, Rise Up Industries strives to rehabilitate former gang members re-entering society by providing services such as job-training, tattoo removal, counseling, mentoring, education assistance, and financial literacy for qualified individuals.

The core of Rise Up's program, however, is providing meaningful employment for their graduates. Needing a key industry for their program, they found it in CNC machining. "CNC is a unicorn. We keep hearing about a skill gap and a shortage of manufacturing." according to Executive Director Jonathan Yackley, "There are tens of thousands of people walking out of prison each year that need jobs."

After starting with a small shop, they recently moved into a new facility that produces up to 100 irons per day for Two Fish Jigs, while also fulfilling contracts for a variety of larger clients, including the United States Navy.

Filling Fish Holds, Not Jails

Rise Up program graduates are showing remarkable turnarounds thanks to a strong community and a stable career. While approximately two out of three individuals released from prison are rearrested within five years, Rise Up graduates have only a 3% recidivism rate. "They opened up the network for a lot of us," Savaiinaea notes, "I haven't given up on learning."

Success is Paid Forward

Since entering the program, he has learned a trade, enrolled in community college, and made such a positive impression, he was asked to stay on staff and mentor new members to positively redirect their lives as he has. "I've wasted a lot of my life already," he says regretfully, "that's why I'm doing my best every day to pass it on to those coming home."

When asked if he's gotten to fish the jigs his mood turns to disappointment for a stretch. He explains he missed the full-day charter Vadis set up for the Rise Up team "not yet, but hopefully next time!" As the machine hums to a stop, Savaiinaea pulls out the freshly cut jigs. After proudly handing me one to inspect, he diligently goes to work filing away any rough edges.

Fresh Two Fish Jigs ready for a paint finish. CNC machined jigs have been extremely effective this season and provide unmatched consistency over traditional sand cast jigs | Cory Hayashi

Catch Yellowtail and Support The Community With Two Fish Jigs

Vadis beams when talking about the partnership, noting the excitement the program members show every time an angler posts a catch on Instagram and tags Two Fish Jigs. "There's so much joy. They take pride in being connected to it."

"When people buy a jig from Two Fish Jigs, they are giving someone a dignified career," Yackley adds. "That's one more person that's not going to be a part of the 66% recidivism rate."

Two Fish Jigs are available at Fisherman's Landing, Seaforth Landing, and many other saltwater tackle shops across Southern California.