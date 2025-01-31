Fishing

Humminbird’s CoastMaster Florida Premium V2: Precision Mapping for Coastal Anglers

Humminbird’s latest CoastMaster™ Florida Premium V2 is bringing enhanced and unparalleled precision and clarity to Florida anglers. Designed for those who demand accuracy and real-time detail, this SD card helps locate the best fishing spots while ensuring safe, efficient navigation through the state’s intricate waterways, the Keys, and the Bahamas.

Kurt Mazurek

Humminbird’s CoastMaster Florida Premium V2 has everything anglers need to navigate Florida’s waters with confidence. / Humminbird

Navigate Florida’s Waters with Confidence

Humminbird just announced the release of their CoastMaster Florida Premium V2, bringing over 18,000 miles of verified Florida boat lanes and providing a clear path through tricky flats, tight backwaters, and winding coastal routes. Each route features true depth measurements adjusted for the current tide, making shallow-water travel safer than ever.

For those who rely on visual scouting, the high-resolution aerial imagery provides crisp 6-inch detail, letting anglers spot docks, channels, and structure before they even get to the water. High-definition shaded relief adds a near-3D perspective of underwater terrain, helping pinpoint ledges, humps, and drop-offs where fish love to hide.

Expanding Beyond Florida: Exclusive Bahamas Coverage

Plus, CoastMaster Florida Premium V2 extends its reach beyond U.S. waters, offering exclusive shallow-water contours and shaded relief for the Bahamas. Anglers can confidently explore hidden flats and deep-sea ledges with unprecedented detail.

A studio photograph of the CoastMaster Florida Premium V2 SD card and its packaging
Whether navigating Florida’s intricate backwaters, threading through shallow flats, or cruising expansive coastal waterways, CoastMaster Florida Premium V2 delivers unmatched detail and precision to make fishing safer, more efficient, and more enjoyable. / Humminbird

Key Features at a Glance:

  • 18,000+ miles of verified Florida boat lanes 
  • True depth readings adjusted for low tide 
  • Crystal-clear aerial imagery (6-inch resolution) 
  • High-definition shaded relief for detailed underwater mapping 
  • Exclusive Bahamas coverage with shallow-water contours 
  • Customizable water levels for real-time tide adjustments
  • MSRP: $599.99

The Ultimate Edge for Florida Anglers

Designed to simplify decision-making and reduce time spent analyzing maps, CoastMaster Florida Premium V2 lets anglers focus on what matters most—finding fish and making the most of every cast.

