The Yacht Life : A New TV Series Bringing Beautiful Boats, Big Fish, and Saltwater Adventure to Life

Follow the people who have made HCB Yachts an integral part of their life as they chase big fish, bigger dreams, and unforgettable ocean adventures.

Watch The Yacht Life, a new TV series blending offshore fishing, luxury center consoles, and saltwater adventure with HCB Yachts. / HCB Yachts

A TV Series That Blends Sportfishing, Innovation, and Ocean Adventure

If you love your fishing and saltwater adventure served with unrivaled craftsmanship and opulent luxury, HCB Yachts is launching a television series for you. The Yacht Life by HCB Yachts, the builder behind the world’s largest center console yacht and a leader in the custom performance boating space, will provide viewers with a real look at this unique and exciting lifestyle.

Unlike boating shows of the past, The Yacht Life goes well beyond boat specs and sea trials, diving deep into the culture of high-performance yachting. Viewers go behind the scenes at HCB’s factory, into the personal stories of HCB owners, and on breathtaking journeys from Florida’s iconic sandbars to the outer islands of the Caribbean.

But The Yacht Life isn’t just about luxury and lifestyle, it’s about pursuing the ultimate experiences on the water. Whether putting the viewer right in the middle of the excitement of chasing mahi offshore or helping them understand the strategies and plans formed while rigging up for the next tournament, this series spotlights the elite anglers who trust HCB Yachts at the highest competitive level.

Two anglers washing and re-rigging their sport fishing boat at the end of a long day of fishing.
Behind the scenes is where the real magic of a show like this happens. / HCB Yachts

Meet the HCB Fishing Team and Their 53’ Sueños “Executive Decision”

Follow the HCB Yachts Fishing Team aboard their customized 53’ Sueños “Executive Decision”, as they prep, rig, and run head-on into serious offshore game. This is tournament-style fishing with yacht-class power, providing a glimpse into a life chasing big dreams and even bigger fish.

A fisherman on a big off shore center console boat holding up a freshly caught mahi mahi.
Meet the HCB Yachts Fishing Team aboard their customized 53’ Sueños “Executive Decision”. / HCB Yachts

More Than a Boat Show: Real Stories, Real People, Real Saltwater

According to Wako Kollenberg, CMO at HCB Yachts, “The Yacht Life is more than a TV show; it’s a window into a world we’re proud to bring to life every single day at HCB. It’s a celebration of the artistry, innovation, and passion that drives us, and a way to connect with our community on a more intimate level. We want viewers to see first-hand what makes HCB more than just a boat builder, we’re a lifestyle, a family, and a legacy. The stories we’re going to share reflect the soul of our brand and the remarkable people who make it all happen.”

Two couple on a luxury yacht checking out the deep sea fishing lures they're about to use to catch fish.
If you love your fishing and saltwater adventure served with unrivaled craftsmanship and opulent luxury, you'll love this show. / HCB Yachts

For dedicated anglers, the high-energy fishing content makes this a show worth tuning in for. For everyone else, whether you admire master craftsmanship, love boats, dream of the ocean life, or just love good storytelling, this show will deliver. Think of it as a mix of part behind-the-scenes boat builder tour, part saltwater travel and destination journal, and part offshore fishing highlight reel.

When and Where to Watch The Yacht Life

Set to air on major streaming platforms and networks including Direct TV, Roku, Apple TV, Sling, and more, The Yacht Life takes viewers into the world of HCB’s custom-built performance machines.

  • Direct TV
  • Roku
  • Apple TV
  • Sling

Saturdays 9/8c
6/28 -Ep 1 -Live Life Offline
7/5 -Ep 2 -Executive Decision Fishing Team
7/12 -Ep 3 -Pipe Dreams
7/19 -Ep 4 -Warf Rat
7/26 -Ep 5 -Monarch Fishing Team
8/2 -Ep 6 -A-Sea

The view off the back of a high-performance deep sea sport fishing boat, looking back through a row of fishing rods
The Yacht Life combines fishing, performance and living well. / HCB Yachts

Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

