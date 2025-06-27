The Yacht Life : A New TV Series Bringing Beautiful Boats, Big Fish, and Saltwater Adventure to Life
A TV Series That Blends Sportfishing, Innovation, and Ocean Adventure
If you love your fishing and saltwater adventure served with unrivaled craftsmanship and opulent luxury, HCB Yachts is launching a television series for you. The Yacht Life by HCB Yachts, the builder behind the world’s largest center console yacht and a leader in the custom performance boating space, will provide viewers with a real look at this unique and exciting lifestyle.
Unlike boating shows of the past, The Yacht Life goes well beyond boat specs and sea trials, diving deep into the culture of high-performance yachting. Viewers go behind the scenes at HCB’s factory, into the personal stories of HCB owners, and on breathtaking journeys from Florida’s iconic sandbars to the outer islands of the Caribbean.
But The Yacht Life isn’t just about luxury and lifestyle, it’s about pursuing the ultimate experiences on the water. Whether putting the viewer right in the middle of the excitement of chasing mahi offshore or helping them understand the strategies and plans formed while rigging up for the next tournament, this series spotlights the elite anglers who trust HCB Yachts at the highest competitive level.
Meet the HCB Fishing Team and Their 53’ Sueños “Executive Decision”
Follow the HCB Yachts Fishing Team aboard their customized 53’ Sueños “Executive Decision”, as they prep, rig, and run head-on into serious offshore game. This is tournament-style fishing with yacht-class power, providing a glimpse into a life chasing big dreams and even bigger fish.
More Than a Boat Show: Real Stories, Real People, Real Saltwater
According to Wako Kollenberg, CMO at HCB Yachts, “The Yacht Life is more than a TV show; it’s a window into a world we’re proud to bring to life every single day at HCB. It’s a celebration of the artistry, innovation, and passion that drives us, and a way to connect with our community on a more intimate level. We want viewers to see first-hand what makes HCB more than just a boat builder, we’re a lifestyle, a family, and a legacy. The stories we’re going to share reflect the soul of our brand and the remarkable people who make it all happen.”
For dedicated anglers, the high-energy fishing content makes this a show worth tuning in for. For everyone else, whether you admire master craftsmanship, love boats, dream of the ocean life, or just love good storytelling, this show will deliver. Think of it as a mix of part behind-the-scenes boat builder tour, part saltwater travel and destination journal, and part offshore fishing highlight reel.
When and Where to Watch The Yacht Life
Set to air on major streaming platforms and networks including Direct TV, Roku, Apple TV, Sling, and more, The Yacht Life takes viewers into the world of HCB’s custom-built performance machines.
- Direct TV
- Roku
- Apple TV
- Sling
Saturdays 9/8c
6/28 -Ep 1 -Live Life Offline
7/5 -Ep 2 -Executive Decision Fishing Team
7/12 -Ep 3 -Pipe Dreams
7/19 -Ep 4 -Warf Rat
7/26 -Ep 5 -Monarch Fishing Team
8/2 -Ep 6 -A-Sea