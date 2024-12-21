Fishing

World Record Blue Bastard Caught! Does Craig Williams Hold the Coolest Title in Fishing?

Kurt Mazurek

Trophy angler Craig Williams celebrates his IGFA World Record Blue Bastard along the Australian coast.
Trophy angler Craig Williams celebrates his IGFA World Record Blue Bastard along the Australian coast. / IGFA | Craig Williams

What is a Blue Bastard? Funny but Accurate Name

Before anyone gets too worked up about it, blue bastard is genuinely the official name of this hard fighting species found along the coast of Australia from Rottnest Island, Western Australia, to Lizard Island, Queensland. The scientific name caeruleonothus is from the Latin caeruleo (blue) and nothus (bastard).

And it turns out, they are aptly named. First, they are a pale blue to silvery-grey color. Second, while other fellow members of the genus, sweetlips (again, not kidding around with the name), are generally known as fairly passive fish, blue bastards are quite aggressive toward their own kind. As documented on the Fishes of Australia website, individuals have been seen engaging in one-on-one conflicts, including locking jaws for prolonged violent struggles. Yep, aptly named.

So, now that any controversy around the name is cleared up, allow me to get to the real story.

Underwater photo of a Blue Bastard swimming over a sandy seabed in its natural habitat along the Australian coast.
A Blue Bastard glides along the sandy seabed, showcasing its natural environment and silvery-blue hues. / ala.org.au | Alex Hoschke

Craig Williams Catch of a Lifetime

Craig Williams, a prolific trophy angler and holder of many world record fish titles, has done it again. On August 26, 2024, while fishing in Dampier, Australia, casting a crab lure, Williams hooked into the biggest blue bastard he’d ever seen. When the fight was over, this an 8.94-kilogram (19-pound, 11-ounce) blue bastard not only topped his previous best but set a new IGFA All-Tackle World Record for the species. After confirming the weight on a certified scale, Williams released the fish, demonstrating the high level of sportsmanship that makes him one of the top anglers in the sport.

Posted by ANSA National on Monday, November 4, 2024

My Newest Fishing Obsession

Plus, the release of this world record fish means, at least in theory, it’s still out there and just getting bigger. I know for myself, and I suspect for a lot of my fellow anglers, “biggest blue bastard ever” would be one heck of a bullet point on my fishing resume. Even though I literally couldn’t live farther away from the waters this fish inhabits, catching the new record blue bastard is going to be somewhere on my mind from this day forward. Until that day, congratulations Craig Williams.

CHECK THESE OUT NEXT!
World Record Muskie Caught on Lake Mille Lacs: A Legendary 57.5-Inch Catch
World Record Tautog on a Fly Rod. An Unexpected Catch Turns Into a Fish of a Lifetime.

Art Weston and Guide Nolan Sprengeler Hook a Potential Record-Setting Muskie During Night Fishing Adventure on Minnesota’s Pr
World Record Muskie Caught on Lake Mille Lacs: A Legendary 57.5-Inch Catch / Art Weston
Sam Alsop holding the world record tautog he caught on a fly rod.
World record tautog (blackfish) caught by Sam Alsop. / photo provided by Sam Alsop
Published
Kurt Mazurek
KURT MAZUREK

Kurt Mazurek writes about all things fishing and the fishing lifestyle for Sports Illustrated. He has had a successful career in the fishing industry, developing marketing and creative content for many of the sport’s most recognizable brands. He is an enthusiastic bass tournament competitor, YouTuber, photographer, and is the author of the novel "Personal Best: fishing and life”

Home/Saltwater