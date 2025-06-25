Despite accomplishments, Stephen Foster runners all have something to prove
The field of seven older horses for the Grade 1 Stephen Foster has combined for 27 stakes victories - five Grade/Group 1, 10 Grade 2, and 12 Grade 3 - and have combined earnings of a whopping $26,006,361. Included in those wins are some of the world’s most prestigious races - the Kentucky Derby, Breeders’ Cup Classic, and Dubai World Cup. A heavyweight throwdown is expected Saturday night at Churchill Downs, with a Breeders’ Cup fees-paid berth on the line, as the $1 million race is part of the Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” program.
Despite all the victories, every member of the field has some question marks headed into Saturday. While Mindframe proved himself as a 3-year-old last year, finishing second in the Belmont and Haskell, there’s still questions as to which distance will be his best. Returning as a 4-year-old, Mindframe captured the Grade 2 Gulfstream Park Mile and then scored his first Grade 1 win in the Churchill Downs Stakes going seven furlongs. Now, back to 1 1/8 miles, Mindframe, 7-2 on the morning line, must prove he belongs with the top older horses going long but has plenty of upside.
In the Churchill Downs Stakes, Mindframe bested a solid group despite racing shorter than what appears to be his best distance. Mindframe closed to get up over Nysos, who won a Grade 3 after that start, and Banishing, an accomplished sprinter/miler. He also beat Book’em Danno, who returned with a sizzling victory in the Grade 3 True North at Saratoga.
After the Churchill Downs Stakes, trainer Todd Pletcher, who has Irad Ortiz Jr. to ride again from post 2, told track publicity that Mindframe is “such a versatile horse. From just missing last year in the Belmont and now winning a Grade 1 going seven-eighths. It just shows how special of a horse he is.”
While Mindframe went from last year’s Belmont to the Haskell and then a winter break, Sierra Leone, third behind Mindframe in the Belmont, ran second in the Grade 2 Jim Dandy and third in the Grade 1 Travers before finally breaking through in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. While he did get a pretty decent setup in the BC Classic, Sierra Leone put to bed questions about his funky running style and tendency to lug in sometimes in the stretch. Going on to be named champion 3-year-old, Sierra Leone’s return this year brought a different question. This time, it was about if last year was a fluke and if he can win without sufficient pace to chase. The 4-year-old Gun Runner colt has been made the 5-2 morning-line favorite Saturday and will break from post 4.
In the Grade 2 New Orleans Classic at Fair Grounds, Sierra Leone, sent off a heavy favorite, finished a lackluster and tired-looking third. While understandable after a tough 3-year-old campaign, it’s hard not to be skeptical of the Chad Brown trainee headed into Saturday, especially in a race that seems to lack some early speed.
Jockey Flavien Prat, who’s aboard once again Saturday, said after the New Orleans Classic that Sierra Leone “never got into a rhythm. He was struggling to keep up the pace. He made a run late but those horses were all running away.”
Mystik Dan, another horse with success under the Twin Spires, finally returned to the winner’s circle last out in the Grade 3 Blame, his first win since last year’s Kentucky Derby. That was his second solid race in a row but he still needs to prove that he belongs with the big dogs, and he’s back on his favorite track to do so. Regular rider Brian Hernandez Jr. will be aboard for trainer Kenny McPeek from post 5. The Derby winner is 3-1 on the morning line.
First Mission picked up an impressive win last out in the Grade 2 Oaklawn Handicap, for which he earned some lofty speed figures. Jockey Flavien Prat switches to his BC Classic winner Sierra Leone, so trainer Brad Cox gives the mount to Luis Saez, who should have First Mission forwardly placed after drawing the rail with 4-1 morning-line odds.
Following his victory at Oaklawn, Cox told track publicity that he thinks First Mission, who finished fourth in this race last year, could be peaking as a 5-year-old.
“I think it sets him up well for the rest of the year and can give us some confidence, take some swings in some Grade 1s again. Maybe he’s hitting his best stride at the age of 5. He’s certainly has trained the part. We had a lot of confidence that he would run a big race today.”
While First Mission will seek his first Grade 1 win and prove he belongs in this company, Hit Show, the other Cox runner, scored the most lucrative victory of his career last out, taking the Group 1, $12 million Dubai World Cup. A massive longshot after running a far-back third in the Santa Anita Handicap, Hit Show closed in deep stretch under Florent Geroux, named to ride again from post 6, to score over fellow American Mixto. Hit Show has always been a solid horse, rattling off three graded stakes wins last year, including this race, but will now have to prove his last-out win was no fluke.
The pace for the Foster will be provided by Saffie Joseph Jr. trainee Skipplongstocking. A multiple Grade 2 and Grade 3 winner, Skippylongstocking settled just off the pace last out en route to a victory in the Grade 2 Gold Cup at Santa Anita. The now 6-year-old has won 11 of 32 career races and finished behind First Mission in the Oaklawn Handicap. With Irad Ortiz aboard Mindframe, his brother Jose takes the mount from post 3. Completing the field, and another potential pace threat, is Ashcroft, who has just a modest maiden and allowance win on his record. He has raced in decent company and will try this distance for the first time with Julien Leparoux aboard from post 7. The 5-year-old has bounced around barns a bit and raced for the first time for D. Wayne Lukas last out. With Lukas retiring earlier this week due to health issues, Bas Nicholl has taken over his horses.
The Foster is set as race 11, with a post time of 6:03 p.m. Eastern, on a stakes-loaded card to help finish up closing weekend. This race has produced some pretty prolific winners and has helped crown champions. This year looks no different, as this heavyweight bout is sure to live up to the hype.
