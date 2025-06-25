Turf stars ready to sizzle on Lone Star's Summer Turf Festival card
Turf racing takes centerstage Saturday at Lone Star Park, with the Texas track hosting its annual Summer Turf Festival, highlighted by the $250,000 Texas Turf Classic over 1 1/8 miles. The 11-race card features four turf stakes, beginning in race 5 with the $150,000 Chicken Fried for fillies and mares at five furlongs. The Grand Prairie Turf Sprint is race 7 for 3-year-olds and up at five furlongs. The Texas Turf Classic is carded for race 9, with a field of 10 entered, and a post time of 6:19 p.m. Eastern. The card concludes with the Wasted Tears for fillies and mares at 1 1/16 miles. The four races are run under allowance weight conditions and Lasix, an anti-bleeding medication, is permitted. Scorching temperatures are expected Saturday, with most of the day in the 90s and highs in the upper 90s.
Wagering is restricted to bettors in Texas and must be made on track, due to an ongoing impasse between Texas regulators and the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority.
Among the 10 entered in the Turf Classic, five are stakes winners, including last year’s winner, What Say Thee. Perhaps the most intriguing of those stakes winners is Komorebino Omoide, who finished third in this race last year in his only try on turf. The Japanese-bred has been knocking heads with some of the best older dirt horses in the country and last out, won the Grade 3 Steve Sexton Mile at Lone Star. In his career, Komorebino Omoide has raced from six furlongs to 1 1/8 miles on dirt, and has faced last year’s Breeders’ Cup winner Sierra Leone, Dubai World Cup winner Hit Show, and multiple Grade 2 winner Skippylongstocking. Trained by Robertino Diodoro, the 5-year-old’s pedigree doesn’t scream turf. His sire California Chrome has produced average turf-route numbers, while his dam, Decennial has produced one winner on turf. Nonetheless, Komorebino Omoide, who will have Ramon Vazquez aboard, is in good form, having rattled off two straight wins, and always turns in a solid effort.
Of the more accomplished turf stakes winners, trainer Mike Maker is hoping to get Emmanuel back on track. A winner of the Grade 2 Pennine Ridge at Belmont as a 3-year-old, Emmanuel has won multiple Grade 3 races but tailed off last year, after being transferred from trainer Todd Pletcher. A tactical runner, Emmanuel will be dangerous if he can refind his form and will have Francisco Arrieta aboard. Gigante, trained by Steve Asmussen, is in a similar boat, running poorly in two ambitious spots, after running second by a neck in the Grade 2 Muniz Memorial at Fair Grounds in March. Gigante won the Grade 2 Secretariat at Colonial in August of 2023, but more recently, has only found the winner’s circle at Fair Grounds. The 5-year-old will break from post 6 under Keith Asmussen.
Stay Hot, the 5-2 morning-line favorite, and Funtastic Again each have solid runner-up performances in California that make them serious contenders in this spot. Stay Hot, who breaks from the rail under Preakness-winning jockey Umberto Rispoli, ran a close second last out to King of Gosford in the Grade 2 Mathis Mile at Santa Anita in December. King of Gosford came back to win the Grade 1 Shoemaker Mile in May. Trained by Peter Eurton, Stay Hot won the Grade 3 Cecil B. DeMille as a juvenile two years ago. Funtastic Again, trained by Wesley Ward with Stewart Elliot named to ride, finished a half-length short of Johannes in last year’s Shoemaker Mile. Johannes is widely considered one of the country’s top turf milers. After that, Funtastic Again ran in two tough spots, finishing last in the Grade 3 Mint Million at Kentucky Downs in September and sixth in the Grade 1 Maker’s Mark Mile at Keeneland in April last out.
What Say Thee, who has Edgar Morales named to ride for Maker, closed from 10 lengths back to win last year’s Turf Classic, the 7-year-old’s career-best victory. Ocelot, Wicked Street, Illustrator, and Creative Minister complete the field.
In the Wasted Tears, Neom Beach, trained by Asmussen, and Stir Crazy, trained by Maker, look like the class of the field. Miss Code West and Mischievous Gal are stakes winners on dirt and will look to translate that dirt success to turf in the Chicken Fried. In the Turf Sprint, Usually Wrong brings in a 2-for-2 record on turf, including last out in the Chamberlain Bridge at Lone Star.
More Horse Racing News
Brown Confident in Stephen Foster Entrant Sierra Leone
Despite accomplishments, Stephen Foster runners all have something to prove