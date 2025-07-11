Far Bridge primed for a rebound in Bowling Green
When last month’s Grade 1 Manhattan was delayed a day and shortened to 1 1/8 miles, it only added to the obstacles in the way for Far Bridge. After running a solid third against less than ideal conditions, Far Bridge seeks a rebound in Saturday’s Grade 2, $200,000 Bowling Green Stakes at Saratoga.
The Manhattan was postponed from the Belmont Stakes card at Saratoga to the following day and run on the inner turf course, while also being shortened from 1 3/16 miles. While Far Bridge was hindered by the distance change, his Miguel Clement-trained stablemate Deterministic benefited from it, registering a front-running victory. Far Bridge was also in the far outside post in that race and it’s well noted that Far Bridge prefers to run inside of horses. Saturday, he’ll break from post 7 of 8, meaning Joel Rosario will have to navigate his way to the rail.
Prior to the Manhattan, Far Bridge picked up back-to-back graded stakes wins in the Pan American at Gulfstream and Man o’ War at Aqueduct. Last season, he won back-to-back Grade 1 races in the Sword Dancer at Saratoga and the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic at Aqueduct. He ended his season with a disappointing ninth against some of the best turf marathoners in the Breeders’ Cup Turf.
Far Bridge, the 6-5 morning-line favorite, is clearly one of the best distance turf horses in the country and getting out to 1 3/8 miles will only help him. Saturday’s field is also below what he’s been facing. The next most accomplished runner in the field, and arguably the main threat to Far Bridge, is Webslinger, trained by Mark Casse.
Webslinger reached his highest mark in 2023, winning the Grade 2 American Turf at Churchill Downs. While he has earned over $1 million, Webslinger’s other victories have only come in listed stakes, though he did finish second in the Grade 1 Saratoga Derby in August of 2023. His most recent win was in a listed stakes at Churchill last year and he debuted this year with a solid second on Tapeta in Woodbine’s Grade 2 Eclipse last out. Like Far Bridge, he prefers to run off the pace, though Webslinger comes from a little farther back. Jose Ortiz, aboard for that win last year, gets back aboard as the 7-2 second choice.
The speed in Saturday’s race will likely come from Tucson and Corruption. Tucson, trained by Todd Pletcher, is a lightly-raced 4-year-old, having run just five times. Debuting on dirt in December at Gulfstream, Tucson broke his maiden next out in a race rained off turf and ran on Tapeta. He then captured an allowance on Tapeta before shipping to Keeneland to win a turf allowance. Last out, he was eighth in the Manhattan by over 25 lengths. Luis Saez is booked to ride. Corruption, Casse’s second entrant, is a front runner who has blossomed in longer races. Second in the Pan American to Far Bridge, the 4-year-old gelding then won a Churchill allowance before finishing a one-paced fourth in the Manhattan. Javier Castellano will be aboard from the far outside.
If those two throw it down early, it may set things up for Starting Over, who’s looking to get back on track. When trained by Mike Maker last year, Starting Over was an upset winner of the Grade 2 Mac Diarmida at Gulfstream. In his first start for trainer Brittany Russell, Starting Over ran last in the Grade 2 Elkhorn at Keeneland and then a solid third last out in the Cape Henlopen at Delaware Park. Manny Franco will be aboard from the rail.
Harrow was second in the Cape Henlopen, his first start back stateside since winning the Barbados Gold Cup. A late runner, trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. has Irad Ortiz Jr. to ride.
Pletcher and Clement have other entrants in the field. Tawny Port is most accomplished on dirt but has run well since former trainer Brad Cox switched him to turf when fifth in this race in 2023. Following that race, he did win the John’s Call at Saratoga, though that is his most recent win. Flavien Prat will be aboard from post 3. Just inside him will be El Rezeen, a two-time winner from eight starts for Pletcher. The 4-year-old won his maiden and an allowance here last year, before nearly winning the Grade 3 Jockey Club Derby at Aqueduct. In his seasonal debut, he ran second in a Keeneland allowance and gets Dylan Davis aboard Saturday.
Yo Daddy, Kuchar, and Game Warden are entered for the main track only.
The Bowling Green goes as race 8 on a 12-race card, highlighted by the Grade 1 Diana for fillies and mares on turf. First post is 12:35 p.m. Eastern, with the Bowling Green going off at 4:29 p.m.
