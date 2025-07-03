Magnitude looks to shake up division with return in Iowa Derby
Coming down the Fair Grounds stretch in the Grade 2 Risen Star in February, Magnitude looked like a 1-9 favorite, galloping to a 9 3/4-length victory. Except he wasn’t 1-9, he was 43-1. At the time, it was one of the best Kentucky Derby prep victories and Magnitude looked well on his way to being a Derby contender. Instead, Magnitude was sidelined with an ankle chip and missed the entire Triple Crown season.
Saturday, Magnitude returns in the $275,000 Iowa Derby at Prairie Meadows, where he’s the clear headliner of a seven-horse field. With Ben Curtis aboard for trainer Steve Asmussen, Magnitude, set as the 9-5 morning-line favorite, towers over this field if he’s able to come anywhere close to the Risen Star win. In the Risen Star, Magnitude was overlooked mostly due to the presence of East Avenue, who was sent off as a short-priced favorite. East Avenue, also favored in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, where finished ninth of 10, finished 10th of 12 in the Risen Star. He then finished second in the Blue Grass, eighth in the Derby, and won the Grade 3 Matt Winn last out. Second in the Risen Star was Chunk of Gold, who rebounded from a poor Derby to finish second in the Ohio Derby.
In the Risen Star, Curtis was able to get over to the rail from post 13, letting Magnitude roll on the front end.
“(Curtis) needed to make the decision to get over. He took the initiative and was very positive with what he wanted to do and the horse responded for him,” Asmussen told track publicity after the win.
“It was fantastic. It is a pleasure to ride horses like that. I had all the confidence going out there in the world. He pulled away very well in the stretch and he hit the line strong. Couldn’t be happier with the horse, couldn’t be happier with the trip,” Curtis said.
Authentic Gallop, who had been training on turf for trainer Tom Amoss, gets Brian Hernandez Jr. aboard from the rail. Authentic Gallop, 10-1 on the morning line, has just a maiden victory and a solid Oaklawn allowance win three back on his record.
Big Truzz, the 5-2 morning-line second choice, looked like a contender in this spot but will instead run in Saturday’s Grade 3 Indiana Derby at Horseshoe Indianapolis.
Itsmybirthday, runner up in the Texas Derby, Mister Omaha, a stakes winner and fourth in the Texas Derby, Mickswagger, winner of the Prairie Mile, and Maverama, second in the Prairie Mile, complete the field.
Saturday’s card features four stakes, topped by the Grade 3 Cornhusker. Post time for the 11-race card is set for 5:00 p.m. Eastern.
- In the Iowa Oaks for 3-year-old fillies, Quickick, is the class of the field, being Grade 1-placed. She only has a maiden win on her record and gets Hernandez aboard for Amoss. Heavenly Sunset was cross-entered in the Indiana Oaks for trainer Brad Cox and will run there instead.
- The Prairie Gold Juvenile, for 2-year-olds going 5 1/2 furlongs drew a solid cast of eight, topped by last-out Texas stakes winner Lexi’s Comeback. Mercilesanihilator ran fifth in the Tremont at Saratoga behind the filly Mythical. Romeo, third in that race, returned to win the Bashford Manor at Churchill Downs.
More Horse Racing News
Kentucky Derby alum Final Gambit gets back on turf in Belmont Derby
Saratoga Tips, Trends, and Betting Guide
Divisional Rankings: Mindframe edges stablemate Fierceness for top spot