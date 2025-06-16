Medication's Impact on Performance in Horse Racing
It was the year that changed everything.
In 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. was killed in Tennessee, Robert F. Kennedy got gunned down in California, and the 94th winner of the Kentucky Derby suddenly wasn’t.
Following a 1 ½-length score over race favorite Forward Pass in the Run for the Roses on May 4, 1968, Dancer’s Image was dethroned three days later — in a lab — when urine sample 3956 U tested positive for phenylbutazone, or “bute."
Bute was legal in 29 of 32 U.S. racing jurisdictions at the time but not in the Bluegrass State. Of course, in classic racing fashion, Kentucky would legalize the drug (often referred to as “horse aspirin”) in 1974, making the original scandal look a little like getting busted for cracking open a beer right before the 21st Amendment was ratified.
Oh, by the way, over half of this year’s Kentucky Derby starters raced on bute, and before the Lasix ban in 2021, every winner of the Derby since Grindstone (1996) raced on the anti-bleeding medication.
Medication Math: Half-Lives and Headaches
Let’s get something straight: when we talk about medications in horse racing, we’re not talking about drugs to get you high or help you understand the lyrics of “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” Lasix, bute, and even anabolic steroids don’t work like Mario Kart Mega Mushrooms.
Drugs didn’t help Barry Bonds hit a fastball; they allowed him to build more muscle faster — so that when he did hit a fastball, it wound up in the San Francisco Bay.
After the disqualification of Medina Spirit for having 21 pg/mL of the anti-inflammatory steroid betamethasone in his system following the 2021 Kentucky Derby, every horse “expert” I know squawked that such a small amount couldn’t possibly affect the outcome of the race.
News flash: drug “overages” are based on the half-life of the substance in question. Knowing how long it takes the average horse or human to metabolize a given drug allows authorities to determine whether it was administered correctly.
Steroids are a perfect example. Most pro bodybuilders compete in drug-tested competitions — and they pass! Not because they are clean but because the drugs are out of their system at the time of the testing. Exogenous testosterone, for example, can have a half-life as low as 24 hours.
Medications and Bettors
So, what do medication changes mean to bettors? I took a look at it using my database of random races from 2012-2021, and here’s what I found out:
Not surprisingly, horses making no medication changes today have a 1.02 impact value (IV) in over 590,000 races.
An impact value (IV) measures how often a factor wins compared to what is expected. For example, if the favorite is victorious 38% of the time and represents 13.5% of all starters, the IV is 2.81 (.38 ÷ .135).
An IV greater than 1.00 means the factor wins more than expected. An IV of 1.00 is neutral, and an IV of less than 1.00 signifies the factor wins less than expected.
A Hard Kick in the Bute
You probably noticed that horses changing medication and racing on bute have terrible IV values. This is not surprising given that bute is an anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) that works like aspirin or ibuprofen in humans.
A horse experiencing inflammation probably isn't up to performing at its peak, any more than a human with even a slight headache will be at their best during a kid’s birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese (if “moment of silence” was on the menu, I know it would crush).
Context Is Everything
Here’s the part you may not have noticed (if you did, I’m hosting a party at Chuck E. Cheese this weekend and you’re invited). The numbers show that medication changes aren’t universally good or bad — it depends on why the change was made.
Horses that ran well last time and didn’t tamper with their meds showed a 1.42 IV and -22% ROI in my study. Those who did make a change recorded a 1.25 IV and cost their backers 23 cents on every wagered dollar. These numbers back up the old saying: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
But check out the digits on horses that ran poorly last time: a 0.80 IV and -29% ROI with no medication change, and a 0.82 IV and -25% ROI when medication was added or subtracted — a marked improvement. We see the same phenomenon with horses coming off a layoff, where the IV on those changing meds is nearly neutral at 0.95.
Again, this makes sense. You don’t go on a diet because you’re too skinny or become a vegan because you don’t like talking endlessly about being a vegan.
In other words, when things are good, don't go changin'. When things are bad, tell Billy Joel to mind his own business and mix it up.
The Times They Are A-Changin'
Now, before you start seeing syringes every time you handicap a race, keep in mind: my database reflects 2012–2021. That was the “Wild West” era compared to today.
Since then, stake races, 2-year-old races, and even many overnights have instituted medication restrictions — especially on Lasix, which is now banned in many elite races entirely. These new rules mean fewer drugs, more changes, and perhaps fewer excuses when your pick fades at the eighth pole like standards at last call.
Status: It’s Complicated
Legal medications in racing aren’t black and white. While many love to malign trainers and backstretch workers by calling them greedy narcissists who care only about the bottom line, my experience has been the exact opposite. Many — if not most — in the racing world would kick both Jack and Rose off that piece of driftwood if it meant saving one of their horses (why a horse would be on a luxury liner in the early 1900s I don’t know).
Rightly or wrongly, they believe that medications are humane, preventing their horses from suffering needlessly. Regardless of what you believe, the stats seem to show that stability is strength.
If a horse is running well, any change is a potential bubble-burster, whereas horses in poor form often need a different routine — provided bute isn't part of it.
Whether it’s Dancer’s Image in 1968 or an anonymous claimer in the Tuesday night finale at Turf Paradise, the line between legal and illegal drugs and dosages is often blurred.
But, ultimately, we want to see races decided on the track, not in the lab.
