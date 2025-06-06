Belmont Stakes: Is Journalism Running On Fumes?
Journalism enters the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga — can we call it the Presummer Derby? — as the 8-5 morning-line favorite, riding high off a courageous win in the Preakness Stakes.
On paper, he looks like the horse to beat. But there are signs of trouble — signs that sharp handicappers would be wise not to ignore.
Poor Late Speed Ration in the Preakness
Journalism recorded a -11 LSR in the second jewel of the Triple Crown. LSRs (late speed rations) measure energy disbursement in the final stages of a race and have been a foundational part of my handicapping for years. They are not as predictive as speed figures but are far more profitable.
A -11 LSR is one of the worst of Journalism’s career — and it didn’t happen in a hopeless setup. It came in a winning effort, with the horse in great form.
This matters. Historically, horses with solid form and a positive LSR produce an impact value (IV) of 1.74 (a 1.00 is neutral) and return approximately $1.92 per wager — with no other handicapping required.
Journalism’s form is positive, but his energy profile from the Preakness is anything but.
Is it just a blip, a casualty of the rough trip he had in Baltimore? Maybe, but I've seen this pattern before.
When Arrogate, a Hall of Famer who banked more than $17 million in just 11 starts, earned a -6 LSR in the 2017 Pegasus World Cup, it was the first time he hadn't received a good (-5 or greater) or excellent (0 or greater) figure.
After winning in Dubai in his next start, Arrogate never won again. His best finish was second in the Pacific Classic — with a -5 LSR.
It gets worse.
In races run at 1 ¼ miles, horses coming off an LSR of -10 or worse have an impact value of just 0.62 — and they bleed money, costing bettors over 50 cents on the dollar.
It’s not just a red flag, it's a first date in an alley, a wedding ring from Temu, a tool kit from Family Dollar — you get the picture.
Light workout schedule
Bolstering my belief that Journalism may be running on empty is his workout pattern — or lack thereof.
The son of Curlin has logged exactly one four-furlong workout since the Preakness. In the past, when the Belmont Stakes was The Test of the Champion and not a preview of the Travers, this was the kiss of death.
From 2000 to 2023, horses without a race and only one workout in the three weeks leading to the Belmont won just twice in 47 tries (0.44 IV).
Pace scenario
Contrary to what many believe, 10-furlong races favor horses that can establish a striking position early, not closers like Journalism.
With speedsters like Rodriguez, Baeza, and especially Crudo in the field, it seems highly unlikely that Journalism will be near the early lead on Saturday.
Now, maybe that's a good thing if those three come out swinging, but I wouldn't bet on that happening. Baeza showed in the Kentucky Derby that he can rate, and Rodriguez simply isn’t that quick.
This means that Journalism will once again have to run down foes to win.
Does he have the ability? Yes.
Does he have the heart? No question.
Does he have the will after an all-out effort in the Preakness? I’m not sure — and there’s no room for major doubt with an 8-5 morning line favorite.
I’m not denying Journalism is talented. He may simply outclass this group. But at 8-5 or lower? You're simply not being paid for the risk.
Between the red-flag LSR, the light training, and the likely race shape, there’s too much working against him — and not nearly enough compensation at the windows.
More Horse Racing News
Icon Racing: A Gateway to Horse Racing for the Modern Sports Fan
Horse Ownership Made Easy and Fun With Icon Racing
Off the Rail Podcast by Icon Racing: Jayson Werth Goes to a Horse Breeding "Party"