Mercante heads Wise Dan looking for second straight win
It was only about seven months ago that Mercante appeared to maybe be a synthetic specialist. After coming alive in a one-mile allowance over Turfway Park’s Tapeta with his fastest career race, Mercante turned in an impressive victory in the Grade 3 Kentucky Cup Classic in March. Ambitiously switched to turf for the Grade 1 Turf Classic on the Kentucky Derby undercard, Mercante raced near the front and was arguably best, despite being edged by Spirit of St Louis. Mercante backed up that performance by taking the Grade 3 Arlington last out and now meets a competitive field set to go 1 1/16 miles on turf in Saturday’s Grade 2, $500,000 Wise Dan at Churchill Downs.
Mercante, set as the narrow 5-2 morning-line favorite, will get jockey Joe Ramos aboard from post 4 for trainer Brian Knippenberg, and despite the recent success, is no cinch in the Wise Dan. Trainer Cherie DeVaux has entered the pain of Brilliant Berti and Taking Candy. Brilliant Berti was second as the favorite behind Mercante in the Arlington. As was the case in that race, this 1 1/16-mile distance may be a touch farther than his best. Of his six wins, four have come at one mile. Brian Hernandez Jr. will be aboard once again from post 7 and Brilliant Berti is 3-1 on the morning line, with a serious chance to turn the tables on Mercante. Just inside him is Taking Candy, winner of the Grade 3 Fair Grounds stakes, who finished last in the Turf Classic. Jose Ortiz will be aboard the hard-trying 5-year-old who is due for a rebound.
Fort Washington, trained by Shug McGaughey, was a last-out winner of the Grade 3 Dinner Party at Pimlico over turf labeled “good,” which was probably softer than that. Typically a decently deep closer, Fort Washington raced closer to the pace and won for the second straight time. Two back, Fort Washington got up by a nose in the Grade 3 Canadian Turf at Gulfstream in March. Junior Alvarado will be aboard from post 8, and it’ll be interesting to see how close he has Fort Washington, with little pace in the race.
Mi Hermano Ramon comes in from California, where he finished second behind the sharp King of Gosford in the Grade 1 Shoemaker Mile last out. A Grade 2 winner, the Mark Glatt-trained 5-year-old has solid form in California but has yet to break through elsewhere. Antonio Fresu is in to ride and the team does possess a solid upset chance.
Last in the Shoemaker Mile was Seminole Chief, who looks like the main pace threat to Mercante in the Wise Dan. Switched to turf this year, Seminole Chief won 2 of 3 at Gulfstream in the winter and spring, including the Appleton Stakes. With Luis Saez aboard for Jack Sisteron, Seminole Chief is likely to be sent forward from the outside post.
Lagynos and Event Detail finished third and fourth, respectively, in the Arlington, with Lagynos running the fastest final furlong. With tactical speed, Lagynos looms an upset chance for jockey Flavien Prat and trainer Steve Asmussen. Henro, making his turf debut, completes the field from the rail.
American Derby
Despite not having graded stakes status, the $250,000 American Derby drew an incredibly competitive field of 3-year-olds. Tiztastic, winner of the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby who finished 10th in the Kentucky Derby, is an interesting runner as he moves back to turf for trainer Steve Asmussen and jockey Joel Rosario. A juvenile winner at Kentucky Downs last year, Tiztastic’s late-running style should suit the turf. Flying Mohawk, 18th in the Derby, also gets back to turf after earning a Derby spot with a runner-up finish in the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby over Turfway’s Tapeta.
Reagan’s Wit picked up his first stakes victory last out in the James W. Murphy at Pimlico. He breaks from the rail for the team of DeVaux and Jose Ortiz. Minaret Station, upset winner of the Grade 2 Bourbon last year, and Giocoso are both late runners with a chance. Freedom’s Not Free has won two straight in California stakes and should be forward.
Stakes winner Siesta Key, Native Runner, Soleil Volant, and Agenda complete the field in what appears to be a wide open race.
Tepin Stakes
The female counterpart of the American Derby goes earlier in the card, as the Tepin Stakes drew a field of eight. Lush Lips finally gets away from divisional leader Nitrogen, after two runner-up tries in competitive stakes. However, Lush Lips runs into a different Mark Casse filly, as Vixen searches for a return to the winner’s circle. These two ran second and third, respectively, behind Nitrogen in the Grade 2 Edgewood at Keeneland last out. Vixen is the lone stakes winner in the field and is likely to battle Lush Lips for favoritism.
