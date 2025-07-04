Nantasket Beach can make waves as live longshot in Kelso
A Grade 1 winner at this distance and surface, a Grade 2 winner over the track, two Grade 2-winning turf sprinters, a Grade 1-placed European with plenty of back class, and a last-out Grade 3 turf-mile winner - all of the accolades in a loaded field for Saturday’s Grade 3, $175,000 Kelso going one mile over Saratoga’s inner turf course. Given these accomplishments, these top runners still leave something to be desired and may be vulnerable to a live longshot.
In a January claiming race at Gulfstream, trainer Lauren Robson, who’s sent out just 21 runners this year, plucked Nantasket Beach for $20,000 out of a winning effort. That win was part of a five-race stretch where Nantasket Beach won four races, all with just one or two nudges by his jockey. Prior to being claimed by Robson, Nantasket Beach bounced around a couple trainers, picking up checks in claiming races and running well in some allowance races. As a 3-year-old, Nantasket Beach won his maiden and then was seventh by four lengths in the Grade 2 Pennine Ridge, his only other stakes start.
In his recent races, the 6-year-old gelding has shown nice tactical speed, racing near the front or farther back if the race dictates it, then unleashing a quick turn of foot without much asking. Last out, he turned in a very quick final two furlongs to get up over Mountain Bear, who had a tough trip and is entered Saturday as well. Nantasket Beach, 10-1 on the morning line with Julien Leparoux to ride, is certainly swimming with the sharks Saturday but looks like a contender for beach-ball sized payout.
After winning the Grade 1 Woodbine Mile and a disappointing try in the Breeders’ Cup Mile, Win for the Money tried some longer distances for trainer Mark Casse. Sent off favored in the Grade 2 Fort Lauderdale in December, Win for the Money ran well but faded to third, looking like the 1 1/8 miles was too long. Casse stepped him up in the Pegasus World Cup Turf in January where he finished seventh at the same distance. Now cutting back to one mile, he looks like a contender again with Dylan Davis named to ride but needs to re-find his form.
Think Big is one of the top turf sprinters in the country, based off wins the Shakertown and Twin Spires Turf Sprint, but will stretch out to one mile for the first time on turf Saturday. Early in his career for trainer Michael Stidham, Think Big tried seven furlongs and 1 1/8 miles on dirt but really found a home spriting on turf. The 4-year-old gelding got a tough trip when seventh last out in the Grade 1 Jaipur here. With regular rider Ben Curtis aboard, Think Big will likely stalk from post 3 but it’s unclear how he’ll handle the mile.
Donegal Momentum set a dawdling pace en route to winning the Grade 3 Poker here last out. Trained by Tom Morley, Donegal Momentum is solid on dirt too, as Morley opted to scratch from the Grade 1 Maker’s Mark Mile on turf in favor of the Grade 2 Carter on dirt, where he finished fifth. Last year, Donegal Momentum won the Gio Ponte at Aqueduct then ran third in the Grade 1 Hollywood Derby at Santa Anita to close out his 3-year-old season. To start this season, Donegal Momentum won a Fair Grounds allowance on turf in March. Two back, finished second in an Aqueduct allowance on turf. With Javier Castellano aboard, Donegal Momentum will likely set the pace and looks to go gate to wire again as the tepid 5-2 morning-line favorite.
Second in the Poker was Intellect, making his second North American start for trainer Chad Brown. With solid form in a low-level allowance company in Europe, Intellect ran third in a Keeneland allowance in his stateside debut. With a pretty powerful turn of foot, Intellect needs a decent pace in front of him with Flavien Prat aboard.
Mountain Bear has finished behind some of Saturday’s foes in his recent starts. Two back, when in the barn of Aidan O’Brien, Mountain Bear ran third in the Woodbine Mile. Last out, now with Wesley Ward, Mountain Bear finished second behind Nantasket Beach in that Churchill allowance. Mountain Bear faced solid company in Europe when with O’Brien and ran second in the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. Saturday, he’ll get Triple Crown-winning jockey Victor Espinoza aboard.
Neat won back-to-back graded stakes last year, including the Grade 2 Hall of Fame here. Since then, he’s fallen off form, including being pulled up last out in the Grade 3 Dinner Party at Pimlico. Neat breaks from the rail under Junior Alvarado for trainer Rob Atras.
Like Think Big, Arzak is a Grade 2-winning turf sprinter, taking last year’s Shakertown. Unlike Think Big, Arzak has a win and a second in three turf starts at one mile. Most recently, Arzak ran fourth in the Jaipur. He also ran second in last year’s Jaipur. Arzak is a late runner and also puts in a solid effort. Irad Ortiz Jr. retains the mount for trainer Michael Trombetta.
