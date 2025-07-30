Saratoga Selections for Wednesday, July 30
Here are some of my top plays for Wednesday’s 9-race program:
Race 2: 7 Furlongs, Allowance Optional Claiming, Dirt
Top Pick: #5 Army Gal for Jose Ortiz and Linda Rice. Was fourth last out at this level but shortens up from a mile to today’s 7-furlong distance. I also like the rider change to Jose Ortiz. #1 Stone Smuggler could be a player in here. Comes in off a 7-month layoff but drops significantly in class.
The Bet: $10 Exacta Box 1,5 = $20
Race 4: 1 3/8 Miles, Allowance Optional Claiming, Inner Turf
Top Pick: #1 Otello for Dylan Davis and Miguel Clement. Tries turf for the first time today, but I like seeing Davis back aboard — he was up for the win two starts back. Looks like the speed in the field. If he handles the surface switch, he could wire them at a price. #6 Corruption for Mark Casse and Jose Ortiz is a logical favorite, taking a steep drop from Grade 1 company last out in the Manhattan.
The Bet: $20 to Win on #1 Otello at 6-1 or better
Bonus Bet: $10 Exacta Box 1,6 = $20
Race 6: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Maiden Special Weight, Turf
Top Pick: #8 Blanchett for Manny Franco and Graham Motion. Sire Oscar Performance is 22-for-145 with first-time turf starters (15% winners), the best number in the field. At 8-1, she’s worth a play. #1 Santina for Wesley Ward and Victor Espinoza could be a player as well. Ward is known for having good debut turf runners and is winning at 27% with a 54% ITM rate.
The Bet: $20 to Win on #8 Blanchett
Bonus Bet: $10 Exacta Box 1,8 = $20
Race 8: Johnstone Stakes
Top Pick: #8 Sterling Silver for Bill Mott and Junior Alvarado. Turns back from 1 1/8 miles to 7 furlongs, which suits her well. She’s versatile and can sit just off the pace or come from farther back. Looks well spotted here. #5 My Mane Squeeze is another contender. Has solid back class, including good runs in the G2 Eight Belles and G3 Dogwood. She was a strong third in the G1 Madison at Keeneland in May, and if she runs back to that effort, she’s a major threat.
The Bet: $25 Exacta Box 5,8 = $50
Race 9: 5 1/2 Furlongs, Maiden Claiming, Turf
Top Pick: #2 Kyla’s Kause is a logical top choice. Comes in off a significant layoff but drops out of Maiden Special Weight company into the claiming ranks. Rider change to John Velazquez is a bonus. Tom Morley wins 24% of the time with horses off 180+ day layoffs. #8 Hattie Carroll also returns from a layoff and switches from dirt to turf. She has some turf pedigree and should show early speed. A fair price at 12-1. #5 Fido La Fume tries turf sprinting again and gets a major rider upgrade from Silvera to Irad Ortiz, the meet’s leading jockey.
The Bet: $10 Exacta Key 2 / 5,8 = $20