Three-time MVP Jokic shows rare emotion after prestigious harness victory
Dužijanac 2025 in Serbia on Sunday with his horse Demon Dell'Est.
A usually stoic and emotionless Nikola Jokic was brought to tears Sunday when his prized horse brought home the most prestigious harness race in Subotica, Serbia.
The three-time MVP showed more emotion Sunday than when he won the NBA Finals in 2023 with the Denver Nuggets. Jokic’s horse, Demon Dell’Est, won the Dužijanac 2025 at Subotica Hipodrome.
Demon Dell’Est, a 6-year-old Italian standardbred, was guided by Carmine Piscuoglio, who regularly teams with Jokic’s Dream Catcher Racing. Demon Dell’Est, who was somewhat of a longshot in the race, translates to Demon of the East.
Following the victory, Jokic, who owns about 40 horses, ran onto the track and hugged Piscuoglio, even lifting him above his shoulders.
It’s been well-noted that the Nuggets big man is a harness racing fan and over the past couple years, videos have surfaced of Jokic celebrating his victories. Jokic’s parents took him to the track for the first time when he was 12 and the father of one of his friends was involved in racing. That combination cultivated a fandom that came full circle Sunday.
In a translated post-race interview, Jokic, while holding a bottle of champagne, credited everyone involved in the horse for the victory.
“All the people who are here and involved in this sport with me, they’re all my buddies (and) friends. To them all this means as much as it means to me,” Jokic said.
When asked about instructions to his driver, Jokic said, “In our team, it’s simple - if you’re not first, you’re nobody.”
While Jokic described horse racing as a “hobby,” clearly it means more to him than his day job on the hardwood.
