Vahva seeks return to form in Chicago Stakes
Once the clear queen of the filly-mare sprint division, the now 5-year-old Vahva appears to have lost a step. From August of 2023 to June of last year, Vahva rattled off four stakes victories topped by the Grade 1 Derby City Distaff. Included in that stretch was the Grade 2 Chicago Stakes, a race in which Vahva will try to defend her title Saturday at Churchill Downs.
Vahva ended her campaign last year with a third in the Grade 1 Ballerina at Saratoga and eighth of nine in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint. Vahva returned this year in the Derby City Distaff, finishing a struggling seventh in the slop. Kopion, winner of that race, and third-place Ways and Means, who returned to crush the Bed o’ Roses, are the clear leaders of the division. Regular rider Irad Ortiz Jr. will be aboard from post 5 for trainer Cherie DeVaux. Vahva, the 3-1 second choice on the morning line, needs to get back on track but takes on a tough field in the seven-furlong Chicago.
Zeitlos, trained by Steve Asmussen, enters the Chicago off a victory in the Skipat at Pimlico. A millionaire earner and Grade 2 winner, Zeitlos should come running late under Flavien Prat. My Mane Squeeze, a New York-bred trained by Mike Maker, has been underrated her entire career. Perfect in two starts at Churchill, My Mane Squeeze is a Grade 2 winner and will also come late under Luis Saez. Brightwork, winner of the Grade 1 Spinaway two years ago at Saratoga, is another closer and gets Brian Hernandez Jr. aboard for trainer John Ortiz. Claret Beret, a 19 3/4-length winner last out in a Gulfstream handicap for trainer Saffie Joseph Jr., is another late runner but is unproven at this level.
In a race seemingly devoid of any early speed, Emery appears the classiest of the early runners. While typically not a leader, Emery may go to the front after drawing the rail. Trained by Brad Cox and ridden by Florent Geroux, Emery is a Grade 2 winner but finished fifth in the Derby City Distaff after not taking to the sloppy going. Emery is set as the 5-2 morning-line favorite and should vie for post-time favoritism with Vahva.
Gray Lightning is the lone clear front runner but is facing his toughest test. Gray Lightning has raced in six-furlong races at Will Rogers Downs, Oaklawn, and Hawthorne in his last three starts. The 4-year-old will go early but will have a host of classy runners chasing her. Mink's Palace, Marmalade Skye, Harbor Springs, and Pigalle complete the field.
