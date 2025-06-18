Clever Again may be a vulnerable favorite in Ohio Derby
At the top of the Pimlico stretch on May 17, Clever Again began retreating after leading for much of the Preakness. Stuck behind him with nowhere to go was Journalism, who bulled his way through, knocking a tired Clever Again off stride, eventually fading to last of nine.
While Journalism came out of his hard-fought Preakness victory to get swallowed up by Sovereignty in the Belmont, Clever Again resurfaces in Saturday’s Grade 3, $500,000 Ohio Derby at Thistledown. Going into the Preakness, Clever Again appeared the “wise guy” choice, being sent off as the 5-1 second choice in what seemed like a pace-less race. The 1 1/8-mile Ohio Derby also appears to lack some early speed, with Clever Again set as the 9-5 morning-line favorite.
Clever Again, who gets regular rider Jose Ortiz aboard, surely will be sent to the front but may not be alone, as Mo Plex is likely to flank the American Pharoah colt, just like Gosger did in his Preakness runner-up effort. Mo Plex was bound for a New York-bred stakes during Belmont week but was forced to scratch after being placed under quarantine due to a case of Strangles in his barn. Trainer Jeremiah Englehart is showing some confidence in his Complexity colt, as he’ll take on open company again.
Mo Plex, drawn all the way outside in post 10 at 6-1 odds, has enough early speed to challenge Clever Again but will likely stick just off of him, giving jockey Joseph Ramos options. Mo Plex beat open company last out in the Bay Shore. Winner of the Grade 3 Sanford at Saratoga last year, Mo Plex has never missed the board and finished third in the Grade 1 Champagne last year. The stretch out to 1 1/8 miles is a bit of a question mark for Mo Plex, as he’s never raced farther than one mile, with those races coming at one turn at Aqueduct.
Prior to the Preakness, Clever Again turned in a sizzling victory in the Hot Springs at Oaklawn, showing off his quick early speed. While Clever Again and Mo Plex are the only two with early speed in the Ohio Derby, Chunk of Gold, 7-2 on the morning line for trainer Ethan West, finished ninth in the Kentucky Derby. He earned his spot in the Derby via back-to-back second-place finishes in the Risen Star and Louisiana Derby. If the pace unexpectedly heats up, Chunk of Gold should come running. A speed duel would also benefit McAfee, runner up in the Grade 3 Peter Pan, and Curvino, who is cross-entered in a turf allowance at Churchill Downs on Friday.
Local runner Capo Luca is in with a chance as a winner of his last three. Capo Luca will get a significant class test and needs to get faster but has tactical speed. Brereton's Baytown, Extradition, Bohemian Style, and Master Controller complete the field.
Saturday’s card features four other stakes, including the Lady Jacqueline for fillies and mares going 1 1/8 miles. Peignoir is the 9-5 morning-line favorite despite not yet winning a stakes race. Fourth last out in the Allaire du Pont, Peignoir won an off-turf allowance at Keeneland before that start. Where’s My Ring is the 2-1 second choice off a sixth-place finish as the favorite in the Shawnee at Churchill last out. Winner of the Grade 3 Gazelle last year, Where’s My Ring is likely to take money.
