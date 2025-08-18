Juddmonte International leads quartet of BC "Win and You're In" races at York
The historic Ebor Festival at York kicks off Wednesday, marking one of Britain's biggest racing days, headlined by the Group 1 Juddmonte International. The four-day festival features four races that are part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series. Each “Win and You’re In” race offers a fees-paid berth into corresponding races at the Breeders’ Cup Championship, held for the second straight year at Del Mar on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
The Juddmonte International carries a berth into the BC Turf and Wednesday’s card also features the Group 3 Acomb Stakes, which awards a spot in the BC Juvenile Turf. Thursday’s card is topped by the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks, with the winner earning a spot in the BC Filly and Mare Turf. Friday’s Group 1 Nunthorpe carries a berth into the BC Turf Sprint.
Just six will square off in the 1 1/4-mile Juddmonte International, with Delacroix and Ombudsman taking the early money. Delacroix, a 3-year-old trained by Aidan O’Brien, bested Ombudsman last out when taking on older rivals in the Group 1 Coral Eclipse at Sandown. Prior to that race, Ombudsman, trained by John and Thady Gosden, earned a berth into the BC Turf with a victory in the Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot. Ryan Moore will ride Delacroix and William Buick will be aboard Ombudsman.
With those two likely vying for favoritism, Denon Decile, the Japanese invader, offers plenty of value. Denon Decile won the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen last out and boasts stellar form in Japan that puts him right in the mix. Keita Yosaki will ride for trainer Shogo Yasuda.
See The Fire finished third in the Prince of Wales’s and third last out in the Group 1 Nassau at Goodwood. Oisin Murphy rides for trainer Andrew Balding.
French longshots Daryz, a last out Group 2 winner, and Birr Castle complete the field.
Acomb Stakes
Distant Storm is the slight early favorite in the Acomb, a seven-furlong race for 2-year-olds. Distant Storm, trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by Buick, was a last-out maiden winner at Newmarket.
The team of O’Brien and Moore will vie for favoritism with Italy, who was second last out in a listed stakes at Newmarket.
Distant Storm and Italy will take on six others in the Acomb.
Yorkshire Oaks
Minnie Hauk is the early heavy favorite for Thursday’s Yorkshire Oaks, for fillies and mares going 1 1/2 miles. Minnie Hauk, trained by Aidan O’Brien, has won four straight races since a loss on debut. Her last two wins have come in the Group 1 Epsom Oaks and last out in the Group 1 Irish Oaks at The Curragh.
Estrange, trained by David O’Meara, is also a winner of 4 of 5, though her wins have come against lesser competition. Three back, she won a listed stakes, then won a Group 3 stakes, and last out won the Group 2 Lancashire Oaks at Haydock. She’s progressing nicely but needs to take another step forward Wednesday.
The other filly that merits consideration Thursday is Whirl, also trained by O’Brien. Whirl was second in the Epsom Oaks but then won the Group 1 Pretty Polly over Kalpana, who came back to finish second against males in the Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth at Ascot. Last out, Whirl won the Group 1 Nassau Stakes at Goodwood by five lengths.
Nunthorpe Stakes
The five-furlong Nunthorpe could feature a robust field of 19. Among those, Arizona Blaze has Breeders’ Cup experience, finishing second last year in the BC Juvenile Turf Sprint. Arizona Blaze has won just twice in his career, including last out in the Group 2 Sapphire Stakes at The Curragh.
Lady Iman already punched her ticket to Del Mar via her victory in the Group 3 Molecomb. Lady Iman, a 2-year-old filly, earned a spot in the BC Juvenile Turf Sprint in that race. She won’t be eligible for a spot in the BC Turf Sprint, as it’s restricted to 3-year-olds and up. The Nunthorpe is a rare race that allows juveniles to take on older horses. Lady Iman is also the slight early favorite in the betting for the Nunthorpe.
The Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In is an international series of 93 stakes races in15 countries whose winners receive automatic starting positions and fees paid into a corresponding race at the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, held this year at Del Mar on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
