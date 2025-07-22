Horse Racing On SI

Breeders' Cup Charities hosts Annual Day of Giving

On July 23, the Breeders' Cup Charities will host their Annual Day of Giving, an event that raises money for a variety of different causes in horse racing. This year's Breeders' Cup will be held at Del Mar on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

Nov 2, 2024; Del Mar, CA, USA; Horses leave the gate for the Dirt Mile race at the 2024 Breeders' Cup Championship at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Breeders’ Cup Charities will host its Annual Day of Giving on July 23, 100 days out from the Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Del Mar on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Each year, the Breeders’ Cup raises funds for a variety of important causes in the Thoroughbred industry. These funds also highlight the important work that non-profit organizations do in areas such as: aftercare, jockey health and wellness, backstretch and industry workers, and research. 

Breeders’ Cup Charities was founded in 2008 and aims to bring the vital work done by those in the Thoroughbred industry to the forefront. This year, funds raised by the Breeders’ Cup Charities will help support five organizations within the industry - the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation, and the Race Track Chaplaincy of America.

For this year’s Annual Day of Giving, Ken Freirich, a racehorse owner, philanthropist, retired entrepreneur. and CEO, will match up to $100,000 for donations raised on the Annual Day of Giving. 

"I am thrilled to continue the partnership with Breeders’ Cup and play a key role in the expansion of their philanthropic commitment to such deserving organizations starting with the Annual Day of Giving and continuing throughout the year. This match is just my initial contribution to Breeders’ Cup Charities – more will follow.”

“We greatly appreciate Ken’s generosity and the leadership role he has taken on as a partner and contributor to Breeders’ Cup Charities,” said Stefanie Palmieri, Vice President of Events at Breeders’ Cup Limited. “Ken has enabled us to double the impact on the Annual Day of Giving, and we look forward to his continued support. All of the proceeds will benefit a variety of causes that are near and dear to many in our sport, enabling these worthy charities to continue their great work.”

Donations can be made directly online by clicking here. Donations can also be added on to ticket purchases and Breeders’ Cup Charities donates all royalties on Breeders’ Cup merchandise sales.

An avid horse racing fan and bettor, Michael Smith has developed a career in horse racing media as an editor and writer. A regular at Saratoga Race Course, Michael mainly covers New York racing but follows various other racing across the country and world.

