Breeders' Cup Charities hosts Annual Day of Giving
The Breeders’ Cup Charities will host its Annual Day of Giving on July 23, 100 days out from the Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Del Mar on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Each year, the Breeders’ Cup raises funds for a variety of important causes in the Thoroughbred industry. These funds also highlight the important work that non-profit organizations do in areas such as: aftercare, jockey health and wellness, backstretch and industry workers, and research.
Breeders’ Cup Charities was founded in 2008 and aims to bring the vital work done by those in the Thoroughbred industry to the forefront. This year, funds raised by the Breeders’ Cup Charities will help support five organizations within the industry - the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation, and the Race Track Chaplaincy of America.
For this year’s Annual Day of Giving, Ken Freirich, a racehorse owner, philanthropist, retired entrepreneur. and CEO, will match up to $100,000 for donations raised on the Annual Day of Giving.
"I am thrilled to continue the partnership with Breeders’ Cup and play a key role in the expansion of their philanthropic commitment to such deserving organizations starting with the Annual Day of Giving and continuing throughout the year. This match is just my initial contribution to Breeders’ Cup Charities – more will follow.”
“We greatly appreciate Ken’s generosity and the leadership role he has taken on as a partner and contributor to Breeders’ Cup Charities,” said Stefanie Palmieri, Vice President of Events at Breeders’ Cup Limited. “Ken has enabled us to double the impact on the Annual Day of Giving, and we look forward to his continued support. All of the proceeds will benefit a variety of causes that are near and dear to many in our sport, enabling these worthy charities to continue their great work.”
Donations can be made directly online by clicking here. Donations can also be added on to ticket purchases and Breeders’ Cup Charities donates all royalties on Breeders’ Cup merchandise sales.
