Seismic Beauty Seeks Fourth Straight Victory in 2025 Breeders’ Cup Distaff
Seismic Beauty has a chance to continue her three race win streak into the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Distaff on Saturday for trainer Bob Baffert.
Seismic Beauty is a four year old filly by the late Uncle Mo. Her last win came in the Grade 1 Clement L. Hirsch Stakes going a mile and one sixteenth at Del Mar where she finished a length and a half over Kopion. Kopion will cut back to six furlongs and run against the boys in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Sprint.
Owned by MyRacehorse and Peter Leidel, Seismic Beauty will break from post 8 under jockey Juan Hernandez. She is the favorite at 9/5 on the morning line.
Second choice on the morning line at 4/1 goes to Nitrogen. Trained by Mark Casse, Nitrogen began her career in the turf before the Grade 3 Wonder Again was rained off the turf and she went to romp on the dirt. She was given one more start on turf in the Grade 1 Belmont Oaks Invitational where she lost by a nose to the Brad Cox trainee, Fionn.
Casse put the Medaglia d’Oro filly back on dirt in the Grade 1 Alabama Stakes at Saratoga where she one decisively over 2025 Kentucky Oaks winner, Good Cheer.
Nitrogen’s first lost on dirt came in the Grade 1 Spinster at Keeneland against Gin Gin who will also look for Breeders’ Cup accolades on Saturday.
Gin Gin is just one of two that trainer Brendan Walsh. Walsh will also send out Clicquot. Clicquot, now three years old, never raced as a two year old but has been on the ascend since breaking her maiden in her second career start. The daughter of Quality Road won the Grade 1 Cotillion at Parx last out.
Dorth Vader will be sent out by trainer George Weaver who also won a Breeders’ Cup race on Friday with Cy Fair. Dorth Vader won the Grade 1 Ogden Phipps in June and ran a huge runner up effort to reigning Horse of the Year, Thorpedo Anna in the Grade 1 Personal Ensign.
Other runners include Sarawak Rim, Alice Verite, Majestic Oops, Gun Song, Dry Powder, and Regaled. Scottish Lassie was scratched.
Post time for the Breeders' Cup Distaff is 2:01pm PDT.
More Horse Racing News
Expert picks for each of Saturday's Breeders' Cup races
Is Portnoy the Spartacus that horseplayers need in the war against CAWs?