2025 Kentucky Derby Horse Profile & Betting Outlook: Tiztastic
The excitement around Tiztastic is at an all-time high following his ultra impressive last-to-first win in the $1 million Louisana Derby.
In this installment of my Respected Money Kentucky Derby horse betting profiles, we will focus on a colt who enters the Run for the Roses fresh off a career-best effort.
Kentucky Derby Contenders: Tiztastic
POST NUMBER: TBD
JOCKEY: Joel Rosario / TRAINER: Steven Asmussen
RECORD: 8 starts: 3-1-2
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 99
RUNNING STYLE: Closer
CAREER EARNINGS: $1,549,800
This son of Tiz the Law and Keesha profiles as a challenger who has displayed he relishes long distance route races.
Tiztastic Breeding
Sire: Tiz the Law, who won the 2020 Belmont Stakes, finished second in the 2020 Kentucky Derby. Tiztastic would be the first sire of Tiz the Law to win the Kentucky Derby.
Dam: Keesha is an unraced daughter of Tapit, who is best known for breeding links to 2023 Horse of the Year Cody’s Wish, 2023 Belmont, Travers and Peter Pan Stakes champion Arcangelo as well as 2023 Kentucky Oaks champion Pretty Mischievous.
Tiztastic Jockey / Owner Derby Achievements
Veteran jockey Joel Rosario has one win in 13 Kentucky Derby starts. In addition to his Derby victory aboard Orb in 2013, he earned a solid runner-up finish on Epicenter in 2022.
Trainer Steve Asmussen’s 26 career starters in the Kentucky Derby is the most of any trainer without ever earning a first-place victory. His best finishes include three second-place runners: Nehro (2011), Lookin At Lee (2017) and Epicenter (2022) as well as two third-place finishes: Curlin (2007) and Gun Runner (2016).
Tiztastic Race History
Tiztastic has a career record of three wins, one runner-up finish and two third-places finishes in eight career starts.
The well-traveled colt broke his maiden with a 1 and ¾ length win at Kentucky Downs at a distance of six and a half furlongs on the turf. He followed that up with a second turf win (defeating Derby rival Coal Battle) in the Kentucky Downs Juvenile Mile Stakes by a neck over West Beach.
After earning three in the money finishes in four stakes races at Churchill Downs and Oaklawn Park, he finally earned his first stakes victory at the end of March.
Tiztastic earned a career-best Equibase speed figure (99) for his from-the-clouds 2 and ¼ length win in the Louisana Derby (G2) at Fairgrounds --beating Derby rival Chunk of Gold with Rosario in the irons.
Tiztastic Kentucky Derby Outlook
Tizatastic finished fifth on the final Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 119 points. Oddsmakers currently have the son of Tiz the Law listed at odds of +1900 in the current Derby Futures. Tiztastic, who has earned Equibase speed figures of 97-94-99 in his three starts in 2025, will be looking to break Asmussen’s 0-26 Derby drought. Those looking to back Tizatastic at the betting windows will likely base their investment off his best figure, coming at the longest distance of his career.
