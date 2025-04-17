Horse Racing On SI

2025 Kentucky Derby Horse Profile & Betting Outlook: Flying Mohawk

Flying Mohawk looks to become Jayson Werth's second horse to win a Triple Crown race.

Frank Taddeo

Kentucky Derby Contender Flying Mohawk in his stall on the backside at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky Monday, April 14, 2025. Trainer is Whit Beckman, a Louisville native.
Kentucky Derby Contender Flying Mohawk in his stall on the backside at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky Monday, April 14, 2025. Trainer is Whit Beckman, a Louisville native. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following a runner-up finish in the Jeff Ruby Steaks (Gr. 3), Flying Mohawk sat 21st on the final Kentucky Derby points leaderboard. After receiving a necessary defection by one of the top-20 qualifiers, a shot at racing glory now awaits. 

In this installment of my Respected Money horse betting profiles, we will take a deeper look at a colt who will be switching to dirt after only previously racing on synthetic and turf surfaces in his six career starts. 

Kentucky Derby Contenders: Flying Mohawk 

POST NUMBER: TBD

JOCKEY: Joe Ramos  / TRAINER: Whit Beckman

RECORD: 6 starts: 2-2-0

TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 97

RUNNING STYLE: Closer 

CAREER EARNINGS: $295,800

This son of Karakontie and Bonbons Fleur profiles as a massive moonshot who likely will be among the biggest longshots on May 3. 

Flying Mohawk Breeding

Sire: Karakontie was an impressive turf horse who most notably won the 2014 Breeders’ Cup Mile. It should be highlighted that Karakontie sired Sole Volante, who finished 11th in the 2020 Kentucky Derby.

Dam: Bonbons Fleur is a daughter of Twirling Candy, who is widely known for siring 2021 Preakness Stakes champion Rombauer.

Flying Mohawk Jockey / Owner Derby Achievements 

Flying Mohawk is Jayson Werth's second horse to compete in the Kentucky Derby. Dornoch raced in the Run for the Roses in 2024 and then won the Belmont Stakes.

Veteran jockey Joe Ramos, who has raced primarily at Horseshoe and Turfway Park, will be making his Kentucky Derby debut aboard Flying Mohawk

This will be Whit Beckman’s second entrant in the Kentucky Derby after training Honor Marie, who finished 8th in last year’s Run for the Roses.

Flying Mohawk Race History

Flying Mohawk has a career record of two wins and two second-place finishes in six career starts.

After coming up short in his first three tries on the turf, Flying Mohawk broke his maiden with a 5 and ½  length win at Churchill Downs at a distance of a mile and sixteenth on the turf. 

He followed that up with a second straight turf win at Fairground, with a last-to-first move, that earned a career-best 97 Equibase speed figure.

In his final 2025 prep, Flying Mohawk earned a runner-up finish behind Derby rival Final Gambit on synthetic in the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park.

Flying Mohawk Kentucky Derby Betting Outlook

Oddsmakers currently have Jayson Werth's entrant listed as the biggest longshot in the field at +6900 in Derby Futures. It is hard to endorse a colt who will be making his dirt debut in the Kentucky Derby. Flying Mohawk will likely be tossed by all sharp handicappers, since on paper, he appears widely overmatched against this field. 

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Horse Racing News

Off the Rail Podcast by Icon Racing: Jayson Werth Goes to a Horse Breeding "Party"

Flying Mohawk Qualifies for Kentucky Derby After Placing at Jeff Ruby Steaks

Buster Posey, Giants GM and Staff Visit Flying Mohawk Ahead of Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby Shakeup: Flying Mohawk, Grande In the Run for the Roses in 2025

Icon Racing: A Gateway to Horse Racing for the Modern Sports Fan

Published |Modified
Frank Taddeo
FRANK TADDEO

Frank Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Besides contributing NFL fantasy analysis with a Vegas slant, Frank Taddeo primarily performs as On SI’s Senior Fantasy Analyst, providing his significant experience and resources in the sports world.

Home/Kentucky Derby