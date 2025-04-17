2025 Kentucky Derby Horse Profile & Betting Outlook: Flying Mohawk
Following a runner-up finish in the Jeff Ruby Steaks (Gr. 3), Flying Mohawk sat 21st on the final Kentucky Derby points leaderboard. After receiving a necessary defection by one of the top-20 qualifiers, a shot at racing glory now awaits.
In this installment of my Respected Money horse betting profiles, we will take a deeper look at a colt who will be switching to dirt after only previously racing on synthetic and turf surfaces in his six career starts.
Kentucky Derby Contenders: Flying Mohawk
POST NUMBER: TBD
JOCKEY: Joe Ramos / TRAINER: Whit Beckman
RECORD: 6 starts: 2-2-0
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 97
RUNNING STYLE: Closer
CAREER EARNINGS: $295,800
This son of Karakontie and Bonbons Fleur profiles as a massive moonshot who likely will be among the biggest longshots on May 3.
Flying Mohawk Breeding
Sire: Karakontie was an impressive turf horse who most notably won the 2014 Breeders’ Cup Mile. It should be highlighted that Karakontie sired Sole Volante, who finished 11th in the 2020 Kentucky Derby.
Dam: Bonbons Fleur is a daughter of Twirling Candy, who is widely known for siring 2021 Preakness Stakes champion Rombauer.
Flying Mohawk Jockey / Owner Derby Achievements
Flying Mohawk is Jayson Werth's second horse to compete in the Kentucky Derby. Dornoch raced in the Run for the Roses in 2024 and then won the Belmont Stakes.
Veteran jockey Joe Ramos, who has raced primarily at Horseshoe and Turfway Park, will be making his Kentucky Derby debut aboard Flying Mohawk.
This will be Whit Beckman’s second entrant in the Kentucky Derby after training Honor Marie, who finished 8th in last year’s Run for the Roses.
Flying Mohawk Race History
Flying Mohawk has a career record of two wins and two second-place finishes in six career starts.
After coming up short in his first three tries on the turf, Flying Mohawk broke his maiden with a 5 and ½ length win at Churchill Downs at a distance of a mile and sixteenth on the turf.
He followed that up with a second straight turf win at Fairground, with a last-to-first move, that earned a career-best 97 Equibase speed figure.
In his final 2025 prep, Flying Mohawk earned a runner-up finish behind Derby rival Final Gambit on synthetic in the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park.
Flying Mohawk Kentucky Derby Betting Outlook
Oddsmakers currently have Jayson Werth's entrant listed as the biggest longshot in the field at +6900 in Derby Futures. It is hard to endorse a colt who will be making his dirt debut in the Kentucky Derby. Flying Mohawk will likely be tossed by all sharp handicappers, since on paper, he appears widely overmatched against this field.
