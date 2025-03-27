America's Best Racing Lists Flying Mohawk, Tiztastic as Horses "Heating Up" Heading Into the Kentucky Derby
Three horses made the list of "heating up" according to America's Best Racing including Tiztastic, Final Gambit, and Flying Mohawk. All three horses have already qualified for the Kentucky Derby.
In his last five races, Tiztastic placed three times and finished first at the Louisiana Derby, earning him enough qualifying points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby. Both Final Gambit and Flying Mohawk qualified for the first leg of the Triple Crown thanks to their impressive finishes at the Jeff Ruby Steaks on March 22nd. Final Gambit finished in first while Flying Mohawk took home second.
Flying Mohawk is owned by former MLB player and World Series Champion Jayson Werth. If the three-year old colt runs in the Kentucky Derby, it will mark the second year in a row where one of Werth's horses competes in the jewel of the Triple Crown. Last year, Werth's horse Dornoch finished in 10th at the Derby but won the Belmont Stakes in Saratoga.
The 151st Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 3 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Last year's Derby prize purse was a record $5 million and the original purse in 1875 was $1,000. This year's Run for the Roses winner will earn $3.1 million.
