An American At Ascot
The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes is the highlight sprint of the Royal Ascot week of racing. But forget polite tea with delicate pinkies raised, because Big Invasion stomps onto Royal Ascot like a bourbon-soaked rebel crashing through a garden party. This six-year-old gelding, trained stateside by Christophe Clement, isn’t here to make friends. He’s here to shake things up.
Born from American bloodlines that whisper speed and grit (Declaration of War and Curlin), Big Invasion carries the swagger of a turf sprinter who’s tasted victory from Gulfstream to Saratoga. And yes, he’s got scars from the global circuit including a rough debut at Ascot last year when jet lag was worse than a bad hangover.
But here’s the thing, while travel might rattle a human, Big Invasion? He’s the kind of horse who turns turbulence into turbo boost. His past wins in North American stakes races prove he’s no weekend warrior, he’s a contender.
This weekend, under the glare of Ascot’s manicured lawns and millions of eyes, Big Invasion isn’t just representing the U.S.; he’s the defiant note in a symphony of old-money elites. His goal…to remind everyone that American grit and guts belong on the global stage!
So buckle up, Royal Ascot! There’s a new invasion… and it’s got an American accent.
🇺🇸 Big Invasion
• Trainer: Christophe Clement
• Pedigree: U.S.-bred
• Race: Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
• Time: Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 3:40 PM BST / 10:40 AM ET
📝 Quick Bio
• Pedigree: Foaled in the U.S., Big Invasion was bred by WinStar Farm and is a son of The Factor, a U.S. stallion.
• Trainer: Christophe Clement, a French-born trainer based in the U.S., has had notable successes with horses like Sistercharlie and Gidu.
• Connections: Owned by Robert LaPenta, a prominent American owner with a history of success in both the U.S. and internationally.
🏇 Race Overview
• Race: Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)
• Distance: 6 furlongs
• Time: 3:40 PM BST / 10:40 AM ET
• Field: A competitive lineup featuring top sprinters from around the world.