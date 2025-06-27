Grade 1 Winner Highland Falls Returns to the Races in New York
Grade 1 winner Highland Falls is set to make his five-year-old debut in an allowance optional claiming race at Belmont at the Big A on Friday.
The Brad Cox trainee received automatic entry to the Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2024 after winning the Grade 1 Jockey Club Gold Cup. Highland Falls was unable to successfully rate off of the quick tempo in the Classic and finished a disappointing ninth place.
The Godolphin homebred returned to the worktab on April 13 at Churchill Downs and has recorded consistent workouts since.
A son of top sire Curlin, Highland Falls will break from the rail going a mile on the main track. He was installed as the 4/5 ML favorite.
Castle Chaos, a seven-year-old gelding who was last seen finishing fifth in the Grade 1 Metropolitan Handicap, also enters the fields for Robert Falcone Jr. Before entering the Met Mile, the son of Palace Malice was entered in a mile and one eighth allowance race until the New York Racing Association Inc. (NYRA) announced the Grade 1 field was coming up light on entrants.
Other horses in the field include General Banker,a stakes-winning New York bred, and Full Screen, a stakes-winning Ontario bred. Brothers Rudy and Gustavo Rodriguez round out the field, sending out Strapped and Reddington for their respective connections.
Post time for this race is 1:37 ET.
