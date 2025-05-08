HISA Cracks The Whip on Kentucky Derby Winner, Jockey Fined $31,000
Horse racing, which continuously faces scrutiny over the welfare of its star athletes, is in the spotlight for yet another unfavorable reason just days after the sport’s biggest race of the year.
Instead of the media focus being on the sensational talents of Sovereignty’s performance in the Run for the Roses, the attention is on allegations of excessive “Crop Use” by winning jockey Junior Alvarado.
According to Sean Collins of Bloodhorse, Alvarado struck Sovereignty “at least seven times [with his whip], surpassing the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) limit of six strikes”, with one last strike landing after Sovereignty had taken a clear command close to the finish line.
While speaking with Bloodhorse, Alvarado stated that he was being unable to keep track of his “whip count” due to the distractions that accompany trying to win the most prestigious race in the sport.
"I wasn't galloping by 10 (lengths). When the extra whip happened, I was right next to the favorite and I needed to do what I needed to do at the time," said Alvarado. "After (watching a replay), I saw I went over, but I had no time to think about that (in the moment). I just wanted to win the biggest race in America."
Per the rules set forth by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA): “exceeding the six-strike whip limit by one to three hits incurs a fine of $250 or 10% of the jockey’s purse share, whichever is greater.” Following Sovereignty’s $3.1 million first-place earnings, Alvarado’s potential fine could approach $31,000.
While being made aware he could also be staring at a potential suspension, Alvarado admitted that he has no choice but to accept the decision handed down by HISA.
“I’m gonna have to take the penalty,”Alvarado told Bloodhorse. “There’s nothing I can do.”
While facing pleas for the “Sport of Kings” to change the rigorous demands of its Triple Crown schedule, following Sovereignty’s decision to skip the Preakness, it now faces the backlash of “over whipping” their recently heralded champion.