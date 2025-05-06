Kentucky Derby Winner Sovereignty Won't Race at Preakness, Ends Chance of Triple Crown for 7th Straight Year
Despite winning the Kentucky Derby, Sovereignty will not race in the Preakness Stakes, which means there will be no chance at a Triple Crown winner. Sovereignty's trainer, Bill Mott told an executive, Mike Rogers, from 1/ST Racing, which operates the Preakness of the decision. The third and seventh-place finishers in the Kentucky Derby, Baeza and Sandman, won't race in the Preakness as well. Racing fans are still awaiting a decision from the team of Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism.
There have been 13 horses to win the prestigious Triple Crown, meaning they won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes. The most recent was in 2018, seven years ago, when Justify, trained by Bob Baffert, won each of the prestigious races. Baffert also trained American Pharoah which won the Triple Crown in 2015.
Shortly after Sovereignty's win at Churchill Downs, Mott told reporters, "We want to do what's best for the horse. Of course, you always think about a Triple Crown, and that's not something we're not going to think about." Mott did tell race officials the plan is to have Sovereignty race in the Belmont Stakes.
The Preakness Stakes is just two weeks after the Kentucky Derby and will be held on Saturday, May 17 from Baltimore Pimlico Race Course.
Other Preakness News
Baeza & Sandman To Skip Preakness, Will Race in Belmont Stakes
2025 Preakness Horse Profile & Betting Outlook: Gosger
Netflix Series Race for the Crown Premieres Ahead of the Kentucky Derby