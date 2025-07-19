Immersive Returns to Saratoga Seeking Redemption in Coaching Club American Oaks
The once undefeated champion filly, Immersive made her first start of 2025 in the Monomoy Girl Stakes at Churchill Downs on June 14 where she finished second by a neck to Take Charge Milady. Now, Immersive looks to turn the tables on the Kenny McPeek trainee in the Grade 1 Coaching Club American Oaks on Saturday.
Immersive is a Godolphin homebred that began her racing career in Saratoga last summer where she broke her maiden on debut going six furlongs. She was overlooked on the tote board then and was again overlooked in the Grade 1 Spinaway Stakes at the end of last summer. Immersive picked up another pair of Grade 1s in the Alcibiades Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies, certifying her as the two-year-old champion filly.
In January, the daughter of Nyquist was diagnosed with bone bruising and faced an untimely layoff. Now she faces Grade 1 company off that layoff. Regular rider Manny Franco gets the call.
Take Charge Milady will attempt to secure back-to-back stakes victories after a disappointing 12th place finish in the Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks. McPeek will give jockey Kendrick Carmouche a leg up in the paddock ahead of the race. This is Carmouche’s first time aboard the daughter of Take Charge Indy.
Scottish Lassie, a Grade 1 winner at two, attempts to secure more Grade 1 glory today. The Jorge Abreu trainee hasn’t visited the winners’ circle since she romped in the Grade 1 Frizette.
Tracy Farmer-owned La Cara was scratched from the race for three-year-old fillies due to a suspected case of strangles in the barn.
Post time for the Coaching Club American Oaks is 5:38pm ET.
