Raging Sea looks to rebound in the Shuvee
Multiple Grade 1 winner Raging Sea kicked off her five-year-old campaign by defeating reigning Horse of the Year Thorpedo Anna in the Grade 1 La Troienne at Churchill Downs on May 2. After a non-threatening third place in last month’s Grade 1 Ogden Phipps, Raging Sea looks to rebound in the Grade 2 Shuvee at Saratoga on Friday,
Despite having won an allowance race at Keeneland on a sloppy track back in 2023, trainer Chad Brown believes the track condition in the Ogden Phipps caused the suboptimal performance last out.
“She caught that wet track last time. I think it compromised her kick,” said Brown.
Flavien Prat once again gets the call aboard the Alpha Delta Stables LLC homebred.
Another filly from the Brown barn is entered in the Shuvee—and it’s not Randomized.
Prides Crossing will break from post 4 on Friday afternoon for her stakes debut. A daughter of Quality Road, Prides Crossing hammered down at $1.3m at the 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale. She made starts for both Paulo Lobo and William Walden before transferring to Brown’s barn.
Despite the fact Prides Crossing hasn’t won a race since breaking her maiden last May, Brown thinks she may have what it takes to run with the best.
“We think she has a lot of potential going a mile and an eighth on the dirt. I think Saratoga’s track will suit her,” said Brown. “I know it’s a big step up for her but she’s always trained like she could be this level.”
Post time for the Shuvee is 5:05pm ET.
