Nitrogen looks to extend win streak in Grade 1 Belmont Oaks
D.J. Stable homebred Nitrogen will contest the Belmont Oaks on Saturday in hopes of returning a Grade 1 winner.
The Mark Casse trainee is the heavy morning line favorite at 4/5. Winless as a two-year-old, Nitrogen broke her maiden in the Ginger Brew Stakes at Gulfstream Park on Jan. 4. She hasn’t lost a race since.
Six foes will attempt to stand between Nitrogen and Grade 1 glory including May Day Ready. The pair faced off last out in an off the turf running of the Grade 3 Wonder Again Stakes where Nitrogen showed she could handle the dirt. May Day Ready finished last of three.
Trained by Joseph Lee, May Day Ready kicked off her career as a juvenile in style. She was a perfect three for three heading into the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf when she encountered a talented filly named Lake Victoria. Still, the daughter of Tapit finished a game second.
Trainer Chad Brown sends out two fillies including Opulent Restraint. The daughter of Dubawi is a homebred of Stephanie Seymour Brant and will look to improve off of her runner up effort in the Memory of Silver Stakes in April. Virgin Colada is the other Brown runner, owned by Resolute Racing. She will be seeking her first stakes victory.
Post time for the feature race is 6:13pm ET.
