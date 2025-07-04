Test Score prevails over World Beater in Belmont Derby
Along the Saratoga backstretch of Friday’s Grade 1, $750,000 Belmont Derby, Test Score and World Beater appeared to be backing up. At the top of the stretch, Test Score appeared to have thrown in the towel. However, Test Score clearly had something left, as jockey Manny Franco guided him off the rail and ran down Tank. World Beater also re-rallied, getting up over European ship Luther for second.
The Grade 1 American Turf on the undercard of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs was the key race Saturday at Saratoga, as Test Score finished second in that race and winner Zulu Kingdom won the Grade 3 Manila one race earlier on Saturday.
Test Score entered the American Turf off a victory in the Grade 3 Transylvania at Keeneland. Prior to that, he made a solid winter comeback at Gulfstream and has always shown promise.
World Beater has come into his own recently, going from a maiden victory in his fifth start to a win in the Audubon at Churchill Downs prior to Friday. Jaime Torres was aboard for trainer Riley Mott.
Trained by Graham Motion, Test Score ran the 1 1/8 miles on firm turf in 1:45.56 and paid $8.60.
Tank faded to fourth after setting decently quick fractions and was oddly pressed by favored New Century, who hadn’t shown any earlier speed in prior races.
“It didn’t look like there was much speed. I was a little surprised that Oisin [Murphy, aboard New Century] went on – it really helped us actually, it put us in a great spot," Motion told track publicity.
"I'm never confident in these Grade 1 races,” owner John Amerman said. “There were an awful lot of good horses in this race, and he endured. So that was good. We will talk with Graham about what race is next."
New Century ended up dead-heating with Final Gambit for fifth. The Belmont Derby was the return to turf for Final Gambit, who won the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks over Turfway’s synthetic to earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby, where he ran fourth. Early Adopter completed the field.
