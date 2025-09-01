Romeo makes graded stakes debut for new connections in Grade 1 Hopeful
Stakes-winning juvenile colt Romeo will take on his biggest test thus far in the Grade 1 Hopeful on Monday at Saratoga for his new racing connections.
Romeo, a Maryland-bred son of Honor A.P., is two for three in his racing career with his only loss coming in the Tremont Stakes at Saratoga this past June. In that race, he finished third behind filly winner Mythical. Mythical raced this past weekend in the Grade 1 Spinaway where she finished a disappointing fifth place.
After the Tremont, Romeo ran back in the Bashford Manor Stakes at Churchill Downs where he won by nearly four lengths.
For his first three career starts, Romeo was owned by Joseph Lloyd and trained by John Robb. After his most recent stakes score, the connections supplemented Romeo to this year’s Fasig Tipton July Horses of Racing Age Sale where the colt hammered down at $1.7m to bloodstock agent Mahmud Mouni.
After the sale, Romeo was transferred to the care of trainer Steve Asmussen and owners Tagermeen Racing. Romeo recorded six breezes in the Asmussen barn ahead of his graded stakes debut.
Romeo is the 3-1 second choice on the morning line and will be ridden by Joel Rosario.
Spendthrift Farm LLC is looking for a sweep on the weekend of Grade 1s for two-year-olds after Tommy Jo romped in the Grade 1 Spinaway. Now, they have a contender in Ted Noffey—and that’s not a typo.
Spendthrift purchased the Into Mischief colt at the Keeneland September Sale for $650k. They humorously named the horse Ted Noffey after a racing publication incorrectly spelled Spendthrift’s General Manager’s name, Ned Toffey.
John Velazquez looks to add another Grade 1 to his weekend aboard Ted Noffey after riding Fierceness to victory in the Grade 1 Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Saturday and then hopping aboard Antiquarian in the Grade 1 Jockey Club Gold Cup back in Saratoga on Sunday.
Ted Noffey is 9/2 on the morning line.
Favoritism in the Hopeful was awarded to Butane. Butane dazzled on debut last month at Del Mar for trainer Bob Baffert. The colt by Tiz the Law was purchased by Zedan Racing at the April Ocala Breeders’ Sale for a whopping $1.15m.
Jockey Flavien Prat rides the 2-1 morning line colt.
Curtain Call is another son of Tiz the Law that will race for Grade 1 glory on Monday. Owned by West Point Thoroughbreds and trained by Mark Casse, Curtain Call broke his maiden on second asking. Earlier in the meet, Ewing won the Grade 2 Saratoga Special for the same connections. Curtain Call will break from the rail under jockey Jose Ortiz.
Flyin Hawaiian, Aye Eye, and Soldier N Diplomat round out the stakes field of horses going seven furlongs on the dirt.
Post time for the Grade 1 Hopeful is 4:42pm ET.
More Horse Racing News
Best Race from Saratoga on Labor Day: The Grade 1 Hopeful Stakes
Tommy Jo headlines Grade 1 Spinaway closing weekend of Saratoga
Thorpedo Anna digs deep for a win in the Grade 1 Personal Ensign