She Feels Pretty eyes fifth Grade 1 victory in Diana Stakes at Saratoga
Multiple Grade 1 winner She Feels Pretty looks to continue her win streak in the Grade 1 Diana Stakes on July 12. She faces five foes that will attempt to hand the daughter of Karakontie her first loss since the Grade 2 Lake Placid last year in Saratoga.
Trained by Cherie DeVaux, She Feels Pretty is a Grade 1 winner at two, three and now four. Her first Grade 1 came in the Grade 1 Natalma Stakes at Woodbine in 2023. Her victory across the Canadian border was also DeVaux’s first Grade 1 win as a trainer. DeVaux noted the progression she’s seen in the Lael Stables-owned filly. “She’s matured a whole lot just from two to three and three to four,” DeVaux said.
After a loss in the Lake Placid last year, DeVaux opted to equip She Feels Pretty with blinkers. “We added the blinkers and that seemed to do the trick to get her over the hump from kind of ranging up through company and not clearing the company,” the trainer explained.
Last month, She Feels Pretty prevailed over Beach Bomb in the Grade 1 New York Stakes during the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival at Saratoga. Prior to the New York, She Feels Pretty had yet to run on a yielding turf course and while she may not have relished a softer turf, she knew what she had to do to get the job done. DeVaux wasn’t surprised that her filly was able to overcome the less than optimal turf condition.
“I think that’s the delineation from horses that are good to great. Right now, she has more to prove to make an all-time great,” said DeVaux.
There will be more to prove for the even money morning line favorite in the first Grade 1 event of the Saratoga traditional meet. She Feels Pretty will enter the starting gate alongside a pair of contenders trained by Chad Brown. Brown will seek his tenth win and his fourth consecutive victory in the Diana. He sends out Excellent Truth for Resolute Racing and Dynamic Pricing for Klaravich Stables in an attempt to keep his streak alive.
The connections of Grade 1 winner Be Your Best opted to scratch from the Diana due to soft turf after Saratoga experienced a considerable amount of heavy rain in the past couple days.