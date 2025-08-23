Thorpedo Anna Seeks Redemption in Grade 1 Personal Ensign
Reigning Horse of the Year Thorpedo Anna is set to seek revenge on rivals in Saturday’s Grade 1 Personal Ensign.
Thorpedo Anna kicked off her four-year-old season with back-to-back graded stakes victories at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas. In May, she contested the Grade 1 La Troienne at Churchill Downs one year after she romped in the Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks, though she faced much more adversity this year.
Going into the first turn of the La Troienne, Thorpedo Anna found herself sandwiched in between rivals Dorth Vader and Randomized. The unexpected contact effectively knocked her out of contention for another Grade 1 victory as she wound up finishing an mind-boggling last place. Raging Sea secured the victory less than a length over Taxed in the La Troienne.
Confused by the performance, trainer Kenny McPeek sent Thorpedo Anna to Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital in Kentucky where she was later given a clean bill of health. McPeek opted to not rush the daughter of Fast Anna back to the races and instead waited to run her back nearly two months later in the Grade 2 Fleur de Lis back at Churchill Downs where she returned to her winning ways.
Thorpedo Anna is the 6/5 morning line favorite.
The Personal Ensign will serve as a test to see if Thorpedo Anna is still the same horse she was a year ago where she went undefeated against her fellow fillies.
Success in this test means showing up big against rivals she’s faced before including the two Chad Brown runners she faced on Kentucky Oaks Day this year. Randomized decisively won the Grade 3 Molly Pitcher at Monmouth Park last out while Raging Sea struggled in the Grade 2 Shuvee back in Saratoga where she finished third some thirteen lengths behind the winner, Leslie’s Rose.
Multiple graded stakes winner Leslie’s Rose will also contest this field against older fillies and mares. The Todd Pletcher trainee hadn’t won a race since the Grade 1 Ashland at Keeneland in 2024 before clinching a win in the Shuvee.
Dorth Vader, upset winner of this year’s Grade 1 Ogden Phipps, adds intrigue to this Breeders’ Cup Win and You’re In race. The five-year-old daughter of Girvin ran a 94 Beyer Speed Figure on a sloppy track to win her first Grade 1 race in June. That was her first win under the care of trainer George Weaver. Dorth Vader was previously trained by Michael Yates.
Post time for the Personal Ensign is 3:45pm ET.
