2025 Preakness Horse Profile & Betting Outlook: Gosger
After his upset victory in the Lexington Stakes (G3), Gosger will try to take another step up in class against what is expected to be a quality field in this year’s installment of the Preakness Stakes.
I will commence my Respected Money horse betting profiles for the 150th Preakness Stakes (G1) with Brendan Walsh’s lightly raced, but improving colt.
Gosger
POST NUMBER: TBD
JOCKEY: Irad Ortiz Jr. / TRAINER: Brendan Walsh
RECORD: 3 starts: 2-1-0
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 96
RUNNING STYLE: Stalker (Prefers to press the race)
CAREER EARNINGS: $292,200
This son of Nyquist and Gloria S heads into the “Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown” as a horse who should appreciate the distance needed to win the 1 3/16-mile test.
Breeding
Sire: Nyquist, the 2016 Kentucky Derby (G1) champion, was a proven winner over route distances, winning 8 of 13 career races. The son of Uncle Mo started off his career with eight consecutive wins, prior to a third-place finish in the 2016 Preakness Stakes. It is only a matter of time before the pedigree combo of Uncle Mo and Nyquist sire a winner of a Triple Crown race.
Dam: Gloria S is an unraced daughter of Tapit, who is also a half-sister to 2012 Kentucky Derby winner I’ll Have Another. Tapit has sired Belmont Stakes winners Tonalist (2014), Creator (2016), Tapwrit (2017), and Essential Quality (2021) - highlighted by the prize of 2022 Horse of the Year Flightline.
Jockey / Owner Derby Achievements
Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., who jumped aboard Gosger for his win in the Lexington Stakes (G3, will be searching for his first Preakness victory. Ortiz has competed in the Preakness Stakes six times (0-2-0), with his most notable finishes being on Blazing Sevens (2nd, 2023) and
Midnight Bourbon (2nd, 2021).
This will be trainer Brendan Walsh’s second appearance in the Preakness Stakes. His previous Preakness entry came via Multiplier (6th place) in 2017, who finished 6 and ¾-lengths behind the winner Cloud Computing.
Race History
Gosger has a career record of two wins and one runner-up finish in three career starts. After finishing second in his debut at six furlongs, the talented colt broke his maiden with a 1 ½ length victory in his second start in February at Gulfstream Park at a distance of one mile on the dirt.
After earning his first taste of success at one turn in Maiden Special Weight, Gosger proved that two turns was no issue, finding the winner's circle in the Lexington Stakes (G3).
Ortiz Jr, who was aboard Gosger for the first time, guided him to the 2-length victory ($10.60, $5.72, $3.24) over Bracket Buster at a distance of 1 and 1/16 mile, earning a career-best 96 Equibase Speed figure.
Preakness Stakes Outlook
With only three career starts, Gosger is a lightly raced colt who shows significant upside in his third race of his 2025 campaign. His win in the Lexington, when he stalked the pace and showed tactical speed, is intriguing for the setup of the Preakness Stakes. The middle leg of the Triple Crown typically favors horses with speed over stamina, and Gosger’s strong pedigree profile projects well to potentially hit the board at longshot odds on the third Saturday in May from Pimlico. In the Preakness Future Pool, which ended just prior to the start of the Kentucky Derby, Gosger closed at moonshot odds of 37-1.
