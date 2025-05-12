Todd Pletcher Seeks First Preakness Victory With a “Fresh’ River Thames
Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher is hoping a “fresh” River Thames can help him finally earn his first Preakness Stakes (G1) victory.
In the latest installment of my Respected Money Preakness Stakes (G1) horse betting profiles, we will dive into a colt who opted to skip the Kentucky Derby (despite qualifying) in favor of focusing on the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown.
“He’s doing well. He galloped well this morning and is scheduled to breeze on Saturday at Belmont,” said Pletcher. “I’m happy with his progress.”
Pletcher highlighted that River Thames’ runner-up finish in the Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) looks “stronger” following Sovereignty’s Kentucky Derby win.
“He’s run well in every start. The tough beat in the Fountain of Youth looks even stronger after Sovereignty’s performance in the Derby,” added Pletcher. “He’s held his best form. He’s run well every time. We’re hoping maybe by bringing in a fresh horse, it will give us a little bit of an advantage.”
River Thames
POST NUMBER: TBD
JOCKEY: Irad Ortiz Jr. / TRAINER: Todd Pletcher
RECORD: 4 starts: 2-1-1
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: 103
RUNNING STYLE: Pacesetter
CAREER EARNINGS: $261,900
This son of Maclean's Music and Proportionality heads into the 150th running of the Preakness as a colt who will attempt to continue a recent trend of non-Derby runners emerging victorious. The last five winners of the Preakness Stakes (2020-2024): Seize the Grey (2024), National Treasure (2023), Early Voting (2022), Rombauer (2021), and Swiss Skydiver (2020).
River Thames Jockey / Owner Derby Achievements
Five-time Eclipse Award winner Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. will be seeking his first Preakness victory (0-2-0, six starts) in his seventh career mount. Ortiz Jr. has previously earned runner-up finishes aboard Blazing Sevens in 2023 and Midnight Bourbon in 2021.
Trainer Todd Pletcher is seeking to end his Preakness drought with River Thames. Pletcher’s entrants have only finished in the money once in 10 Preakness starts (0-0-1). His best result came via Impeachment (3rd) in 2000.
River Thames Race History
River Thames has a career record of two wins, one second-place, and one third-place finish in four career starts.
The son of Maclean's Music broke his Maiden at first-asking with a 4 and ¾ length victory at six-furlongs on the dirt at Gulfstream Park on January 11 with jockey John Velaquez in the irons. He crossed the finish line first once again, stretching out to one mile on the dirt with a 6 and ½ length win in an Allowance Optional Claiming on February 1.
After winning his first two starts by a combined 11 ¼ lengths at Gulfstream, River Thames was beaten by a “neck” by Sovereignty in the Fountain of Youth (G2) on March 1. The raw talent followed up the second place finish with a solid third place finish in the Blue Grass Stakes (G1), earning his first career triple-digit Equibase Speed figure of 103.
River Thames Preakness Stakes Outlook
The River Thames gets a boost with top jockey Irad Ortiz in the saddle, entering the Preakness as a “fresh” longshot to extend that streak. Pletcher has the colt running extremely well, most recently firing off four furlongs in :48.75 on May 2 at Belmont Park. After closing at odds of 28-1 in the Preakness Future Pool, bettors will likely not find those double-digit odds cut in half on May 17 due to the unexpected absence of top contenders Sovereignty, Baeza and Sandman.
