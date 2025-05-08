UAE Derby Runner-Up Heart of Honor To Ship To U.S., Aiming For 2025 Preakness Stakes
UAE Derby runner-up Heart of Honor, will ship to the United States on Thursday, aiming to put his talents to the test in the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes (G1).
Trainer Jamie Osborne shared that after quarantining, Heart of Honor is expected to get his first work over the Pimlico surface next Tuesday. Osborne recently explained that he opted to skip the Kentucky Derby simply due to the short turnaround and traveling demands from Dubai.
“The Kentucky Derby was clearly going to be too soon for him,” said Osborne. “Logistically, it was going to be nearly impossible to ship from Dubai back here and then to America,” he added. “The extra couple of weeks will probably be to our benefit, as well. We’re going to have a go, and if he runs OK in the Preakness, the aim is to hang on for another three weeks and go to Saratoga.”
Let’s take a deeper look at Heart of Honor’s betting outlook for the “Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown” on May 17.
Heart of Honor
POST NUMBER: TBD
JOCKEY: Saffie Osborne / TRAINER: Jamie Osborne
RECORD: 6 starts: 2-4-0
TOP EQUIBASE SPEED FIGURE: n/a
RUNNING STYLE: Stalker / Midpack (Prefers to press the pace)
CAREER EARNINGS: $340,919
This son of Honor A.P. and Ruby Love heads into the Preakness steadily improving despite three consecutive runner-up finishes at Meydan Racecourse, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Heart of Honor Breeding
Sire: Honor A.P. elite speed and strong stamina was on full display beating Authentic in the 2020 Santa Anita Derby (G1). The talented colt was forced to retire, suffering a tendon injury in his fourth-place finish in the 2020 Kentucky Derby.
Dam: Ruby Love, a daughter of Scat Daddy, enjoyed a brief racing career that witnessed three wins in five starts. Scat Daddy was best known for winning the 2007 Fountain of Youth Stakes (Gr. 2) and 2007 Florida Derby (G1).
Heart of Honor Jockey / Owner Derby Achievements
Jockey Saffie Osborne, the daughter of Heart of Honor’s trainer Jaime Osborne, will be making her Preakness debut. The rapidly rising jockey has enjoyed international riding success, most notably becoming the first female jockey to win at Meydan Racecourse.
British trainer Jaime Osborne, who is primarily based in Lambourn, will be making his Preakness debut.
Heart of Honor Race History
Heart of Honor has a career record of two wins and four second-place finishes in six career starts. After earning a runner-up finish in his debut as two-year-old at Southwell, the colt has been a model of consistency hitting the board in every start.
After four consecutive first or second place (2-2-0) finishes at Dubai’s Meydan Race Course, she put forth her best effort in the UAE Derby.
Osborne’s reliable Preakness hopeful came up a nose short of winning the 1 3/16-mile UAE Derby on April 5 at Meydan to Admire Daytona. The Japanese powerhouse finished last (19th) in this year’s Kentucky Derby.
Heart of Honor Preakness Stakes Outlook
Heart of Honor enters the Preakness needing to take a big step forward to upset the Preakness field. After closing at moonshot odds of 53-1 in the Preakness Future Pool, Heart of Honor will likely be among the biggest longshots come post-time on May 17.
