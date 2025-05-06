Horse Racing Legend Calls Industry Leaders "Stubborn", Wants to "Make Racing Great Again"
The horse racing industry needs transformation if it ever hopes to compete with other major sports. Among the vital changes, the exciting sport needs to change the current schedule of its Triple Crown races.
The sport’s most popular races, the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes currently take place over just five weeks. Due to the very short period of time concerns have been rightfully raised regarding the welfare of the athletes as well as competitive fairness.
Just days after drawing the largest Kentucky Derby audience since 1989 (21.8 million viewers on NBC and Peacock), one of the sport’s most prominent and successful owners posted a heart-felt message on social media.
Mike Repole, who is one of the sport's most outspoken voices, addressed a vital change he would make to the out-dated Triple Crown schedule if he was installed as “Commissioner”.
“Let’s try and change this game together and make racing great again!!!!! It’s important for me that fans, horseplayers, trainers, industry leaders, owners, media, etc. share their opinions and ideas on this subject. Off this incredible, record-setting viewership from this year’s Kentucky Derby, with over 20 million viewers…As Commissioner of racing, one thing I’d plan on doing is reworking the racing calendar. “- Mike Repole
Repole believes that the top three finishers of this year’s Derby will all opt to skip the Preakness Stakes, due to its demanding short turnaround, heading directly to the Belmont Stakes in June.
“If you want these horses to run for a longer period of time, and even as 4YOs, you must take the pressure off of every trainer and owner to make a mistake and run a horse back too soon,” Repole added.
The 56-year-old owner would also like to move the popular Breeders Cup away from competing against the NFL and College Football in November, highlighting that Friday’s championship races this year will fall on Halloween.
“I would move the currently declining @BreedersCup to the Saturday of Labor Day weekend, the week before the NFL season starts, and a few weeks before college football is in full swing. Unfortunately, the stubborn leaders of the Breeders’ Cup seem married to their November dates, running championship races on a Friday (this year on Halloween) when most of America is working and paying no attention, and on Saturday in the heart of college football conference season. The viewership of the Breeders’ Cup is embarrassingly less than 1 million. It’s beyond logic to keep it in its current place.”- Mike Repole
Repole has been responsible for industry stars Uncle Mo (2010 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Champion), Vino Rosso (2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic Champion), Mo Donegal (2022 Belmont Stakes Champion), Fierceness (2023 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Champion) and Stopchargingmaria (2014 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes Champion) to name a few. So he knows what it takes to be at the top of the sport for decades.
“I know my style is not for everyone, but I am passionate about making this game better…for everyone“.
The push for change will not be easy against those who favor following the “traditions” of the sport. As a horse racing enthusiast, I can hope the passion and vision of one of the game’s most successful owners can result in necessary changes.
