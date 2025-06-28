Mindframe proves he belongs with impressive Stephen Foster win
It might seem silly to suggest a horse that is already a Grade 1 winner emerged as a superstar Saturday at Churchill. However, Mindframe did just that, turning in a very game and impressive victory in the Grade 1, $1 million Stephen Foster. In an ultra-competitive older horse division, Mindframe officially threw his hat into the ring and is now a clear contender.
After runner-up finishes in the Belmont and Haskell last year, where Mindframe showed his quirkiness in the stretch, the now 4-year-old returned this year with a win in the Grade 2 Gulfstream Park Mile. Trainer Todd Pletcher, opting not to stretch out Mindframe yet, started Mindframe in the Grade 1 Churchill Downs Stakes at seven furlongs, where he was a game, narrow winner. Clearly talented, the question remained if Mindframe was good enough to contend going long against the top older horses. Those questions were put to bed Saturday.
Sent off the 9-5 favorite, Mindframe pressed early fractions of 23.94 seconds for the opening and 47.94 for half set by First Mission. Sierra Leone, last year’s Breeders’ Cup Classic winner, with Flavien Prat aboard, made a sharp middle move to get ahead of Mindframe and come on even terms with First Mission at the top of the stretch. Irad Ortiz Jr. then pressed go on Mindframe and the duo took off, holding off a re-rally from Sierra Leone, who finished second. First Mission held off Mystik Dan for third, with Hit Show in fifth and Ashcroft in sixth. Skippylongstocking scratched and trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. said he may point that horse toward the Whitney at Saratoga.
Mindframe paid $5.76 as the narrow favorite and ran the 1 1/8 miles in a sharp 1:47.48.
The Foster appeared to be pace-less on paper, with many trainers echoing that and not committing to be the leader. First Mission ran well to hang on for third despite setting decent fractions. Sierra Leone ran very impressively, despite not getting the ideal set up, and assured his position as a contender in the division. While his running style is concerning, he did show a new dimension with a strong middle move.
With the victory, Mindframe earned a fees-paid berth into the Breeders’ Cup Classic, via the “Win and You’re In” program. Assuming the connections do indeed point toward that race, it’ll become interesting when and if Mindframe will take on his stablemate Fierceness. Considered the leader of the division, despite a loss going too short in the Met Mile, the pair had been kept apart except for last year’s Belmont. Owned by Mike Repole and trained by Pletcher, Fierceness was second to Sierra Leone in the BC Classic but arguably ran better. With Saturday’s victory, it looks like Fierceness has some company up top, and Mindframe may arguably be better.
