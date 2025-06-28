Thorpedo Anna coasts to rebound victory in Fleur de Lis
While not quite a slam dunk, Thorpedo Anna did indeed rebound from a last-place finish in the La Troienne with a relatively easy victory in Saturday’s Grade 2, $500,000 Fleur de Lis at Churchill Downs. The reigning Horse of the Year beat Royal Spa by three lengths and earned a fees-paid berth to defend her title in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff, via the “Win and You’re In” program.
Sent off the 1-5 favorite against just four rivals, Thorpedo Anna, with regular rider Brian Hernandez Jr. aboard, stalked Royal Spa through most of the race. With Flavien Prat aboard from the rail, Royal Spa set fractions of 23.43 seconds for the opening quarter and 47.07 for the half. Thorpedo Anna began her charge into the turn, poking a neck in front of Royal Spa by the top of the stretch, powering home to yet another victory. Royal Spa held a very solid second, with Taxed running on in third. Gin Gin and Save Time completed the field.
Thorpedo Anna has now racked up 11 career wins in 14 starts. Of her 12 starts against females, she has finished in front of just five Grade 1 winners at the time of the race - Ways and Means won the Test at Saratoga after last year’s Kentucky Oaks. The Fleur de Lis was no different, as the field featured a combined three graded stakes victories. While no knock on Thorpedo Anna, as trainer Kenny McPeek did try males in the Travers where she finished second, some critic Thorpedo Anna’s competition when it comes to comparisons to other great fillies and mares. Nonetheless, Thorpedo Anna has now won nine stakes, six of those being Grade 1s.
In the La Troienne, Thorpedo Anna was bumped off stride into the first turn but still got a decent trip, coming up empty in the stretch. McPeek and Hernandez agreed the bumping hurt her chances but didn’t make any real excuse for the daughter of Fast Anna. Prior to Saturday’s start, McPeek said if all went well in the Fleur de Lis, he’d send Thorpedo Anna to Saratoga for the Grade 1 Personal Ensign, then to Keeneland for the Grade 1 Spinster. McPeek confirmed those plans following the Fleur de Lis and didn’t shy away from a potential try in the BC Classic if all goes well.
Royal Spa made her second straight two-turn start, appearing to find her form since switching to longer races. Last out, she won the Grade 3 Shawnee at Churchill and appears to be a player in the division.
Bred in Kentucky by Judy Hicks and owned by Brookdale Racing, Inc., Mark Edwards, Magdalena Racing, and Hicks, Thorpedo Anna ran the 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.52 and paid $2.70. Thorpedo Anna has now earned more than $5 million and looks back on track to defend her crown.
