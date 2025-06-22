Vahva returns to her winning ways with game victory in Chicago Stakes
Under the Twin Spires, and the lights, Saturday night, Vahva returned to the winner’s circle with a hard-fought victory in the Grade 2, $300,000 Chicago Stakes. Once the queen of the filly and mare sprint division, Vahva won for the first time since last year’s Chicago.
With Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard for trainer Cherie DeVaux, Vahva broke sharply and sat off the hip of longshot pacesetter Gray Lightning, who set fractions of 22.82 seconds for the opening quarter and 45.26 for the half. While Vahva advanced past that rival on the far turn, Claret Beret moved to their outside and set up a stretch duel with Vahva. Claret Beret, and jockey Micah Husbands, wandered out a bit in the stretch, while Vahva dug in and out gamed Claret Beret by three-quarters of a length.
Behind the top two, Zeitlos, and jockey Flavien Prat, ran on for third. Emery finished fourth, followed by My Mane Squeeze, the slight favorite, Mink’s Palace, Pigalle, Brightwork, and Gray Lightning. Harbor Springs and Marmalade Skye scratched.
Vahva finished a distant seventh last out in the slop in the Grade 1 Derby City Distaff at Churchill, her first start this year. Vahva won last year’s Derby City Distaff, then the Chicago, before a solid third-place finish in the Grade 1 Ballerina at Saratoga. Closing out her 4-year-old campaign, Vahva finished eighth of nine in the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint.
Claret Beret was a 19 3/4-length winner last out in a Gulfstream handicap, her first start with trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. Zeitlos, trained by Steve Asmussen, picked up her first graded stakes win last year in the Grade 2 Thoroughbred Club of America at Keeneland. After a seventh in the BC Filly and Mare Sprint, Zeitlos made her 5-year-old debut with a win in the Skipat at Pimlico. Favored My Mane Squeeze missed the board for the first time in a sprint race.
Vahva, who was sent off as the slight second choice, covered the seven furlongs in 1:20.89 and paid $7.28.
Kopion, who romped in the Derby City Distaff, is the leader in the division and starts next in the Great Lady M. at Los Alamitos on July 5. Ways and Means, third in the Derby City Distaff, returned with a sizzling victory in the Bed o’ Roses at Saratoga. With Saturday night’s victory, it looks like Vahva could be coming to regain her throne.
