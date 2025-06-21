Mo Plex takes Ohio Derby in two-turn debut
In his two-turn debut, Mo Plex had no problem with the added distance of Saturday’s Grade 3, $500,000 Ohio Derby at Thistledown. Trained by Jeremiah Englehart and ridden by Joseph Ramos, and trying 1 1/8 miles for the first time, Mo Plex got a perfect stalking trip and was able to hold off the closers for his second consecutive victory.
From the far outside, Mo Plex missed the break, jumping outward, but quickly rushed up to pester pacesetter and second choice Clever Again. Ridden by Jose Ortiz, Clever Again set fractions of 23.42 seconds for the opening quarter and 47.75 for the half. At the top of the stretch, Mo Plex overtook Clever Again with a host of pursers behind him. Despite drifting out in the stretch, Mo Plex was able to hold off a run from 6-5 favorite Chunk of Gold for a two-length victory.
After a flashy debut win at Aqueduct last year, Mo Plex won the Grade 3 Sanford and statebred Funny Cide, both going six furlongs at Saratoga. Mo Plex then stepped into Grade 1 company, finishing third in the one-mile Champagne at Aqueduct, before ending his 2-year-old season with New York-breds, finishing second in the Sleepy Hollow. Mo Plex made his 3-year-old debut in March, finishing third in the one-mile Gander at Aqueduct against statebreds. Back to open company, Mo Plex won the Bay Shore at Aqueduct before an intended start at Saratoga where he was forced to scratch due to a case of strangles found in his barn at Saratoga, forcing Englehart to quarantine some of his horses.
Chunk of Gold, a mere $2,500 purchase, showed promise with runner-up finishes in the Grade 2 Risen Star and Grade 2 Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds. In his first start on sloppy going, Chunk of Gold finished ninth in the Kentucky Derby. McAfee, a half-brother to Horse of the Year Thorpedo Anna, won on debut but hasn’t won since, most recently finishing second in the Grade 3 Peter Pan at Aqueduct. Clever Again was made the 9-5 morning-line favorite off the strength of his two-back victory in the Hot Springs at Oaklawn. Clever Again then ran last in the Preakness after setting the pace and being bumped around toward the top of the stretch. Following the Preakness, trainer Steve Asmussen had hinted at wanting to get Clever Again on the turf but opted to run in the Ohio Derby.
Behind McAfee was Extradition, Brereton’s Baytown, Clever Again, Bohemian Style, and Capo Luca. Curvino and Master Controller scratched.
A son of Complexity owned by R H Stable, Mo Plex has never finished off the board. Sent off at 5-1, Mo Plex covered the distance in 1:50.72 and paid $12.80.
One race earlier, Goldeneye Magic sprung a massive upset in the Lady Jacqueline. At odds of 31-1, Goldeneye Magic picked up her first stakes victory for owner-trainer Jason DaCosta.
More Horse Racing News
Vahva seeks return to form in Chicago Stakes
How ChatGPT Helped Me Turn $9 Into $3,044.51 Betting On Horse Racing