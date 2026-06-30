How Seattle Community Inspired Epic 12th Player Kits

After months of collaboration, Lenovo has unveiled a limited-edition 12th Player kit for Seattle football clubs Ballard FC and Salmon Bay FC. The kit is an homage to the supporters, volunteers, players, and local communities that help define the clubs.

It is part of Lenovo's Your Club Your Canvas initiative, part of its Work For Humankind platform. Celebrating the unofficial "12th Player," the kit captures the spirit and identity of the communities behind the clubs. Proceeds from sales will be reinvested into Ballard FC and Salmon Bay FC, helping support club programs and the communities that shape it.

Creative Director Sophia Yeshi worked alongside Becky G, Work For Humankind Global Ambassador and award-winning musician and investor in Angel City FC. Although Yeshi had never been to Seattle before, she spent the season embedded within both clubs, listening to supporters, and exploring traditions, rituals, and stories that define the Ballard and Salmon Bay communities.

Fans can learn more about the participating clubs, Creative Directors, and the stories behind each 12th Player kit by visiting www.lenovo.com/wfh. The limited-edition kits will be available for purchase at Ballard and Salmon Bay FC's retail stores, as well as online next season, while supplies last. Best of all, proceeds support the clubs and communities that inspired each design.

Sports Illustrated's Jerseys ON SI spoke with Yeshi about the design process, the community, and where this limited-edition kit fits in the football fashion trends.

12th Man kits for Ballard FC and Salmon FC. | Lenovo

This was a unique project that included fan input and Lenovo technology. How happy are you with the final product?

I'm really happy with how it turned out. I think the best part is that it genuinely feels like it belongs to the community because the community helped shape it. Everyone had a voice, from Jan, the custodian, and Sam, the founder, to Tiffany, the president of Salmon Bay, and Marissa, the photographer.

Using Lenovo's technology made it easy to capture ideas as they came up and iterate quickly, so people could actually see their feedback reflected in the design. I wanted people to see themselves in the jersey, not just wear something that was designed for them. It feels like a collaboration in the truest sense.

Design for 12th Man kits for Ballard FC and Salmon FC. | Lenovo

What were some of the biggest challenges during the design process?

The biggest challenge was figuring out how to tell such a big story on one jersey. I came away from the fan sessions with pages of notes and so many great details, but I didn't know what the visual language was yet.

I explored a more abstract direction inspired by the bridges that connect the neighborhoods, but ultimately, the design became stronger when I leaned into the real objects, places, traditions, and people that make these clubs what they are.

What is your favorite design element of the kit?

Definitely the color palette and the stripes on the sleeves and collar. I'm a color lover, so getting that balance right was really important to me. I explored a lot of different combinations before landing on Ballard's maroon as the base and Salmon Bay's salmon for the illustrations. The stripes bring both teams together and are also a subtle nod to the striped wordmarks, so they feel familiar without being too literal.

When did you begin working on it?

I started working on the design in April, a few weeks before we flew out to Seattle. By the time we were there, I had a strong direction, but it was still evolving. One of my favorite parts of the process was designing in real time and getting immediate feedback from everyone involved.

Becky G and Sophia Yeshi use Lenovo tools. | Zach Doleac

With the Lenovo Yoga in hand, I could sketch, make updates on the spot, and turn conversations into visuals almost immediately. It made the process feel really collaborative because people weren't just describing ideas, they were watching them come to life. By the time I left Seattle, it felt like we'd landed on something everyone was excited about.

You had ideas from the team and fans, but what other areas did you draw inspiration?

I always start by looking at my own work first. I went back through projects I'd done with the NWSL, Nike, the PWHL, and the Nets to remind myself what felt most authentic to the way I tell stories visually. From there, I found myself looking at patches, pins, passport stamps, and sketchbooks. I wanted the jersey to feel collected over time, like every illustration had been added because it meant something.

Sophia Yeshi worked with all levels of the club organization. | Zach Doleac

How are you going to feel the first time you see one of these jerseys out in the wild on a fan?

It's honestly one of my favorite parts of being a designer. Every time I see something I made out in the world, I still have that moment of, "Wait... I designed that." More than anything, I just hope people connect with it. If someone puts it on because it reminds them of their community or makes them feel proud to be part of these clubs, that's the biggest compliment I could ask for.

Last question: Where does the kit fit in modern football apparel trends (like a continuation or a new direction)?

I think this kit is both a continuation of where football design is headed and a new direction in its own way. Lately, we've seen more clubs move away from generic patterns and templates toward kits that feel rooted in place through custom illustration, storytelling, and local culture. This design definitely lives in that world, but instead of centering one symbol or graphic, it builds an entire pattern out of the little moments that make Ballard and Salmon Bay what they are.

It also felt important that the kit represented both clubs equally. Bringing together Ballard's maroon and Salmon Bay's salmon, carrying the stripes through the collar and sleeves, and placing the holographic crest front and center makes it feel like a shared identity rather than one club borrowing from the other.