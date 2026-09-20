Jaxson Dart Elevates NFL Sunday Style in BOSS Suits

Since making the move from Oxford to New York City, Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has stepped into a new role. Dart is more than the face of a franchise; he is a fashion icon. The 23-year-old remains true to himself — still confident and poised — making his sartorial evolution even more fascinating.

Among the many brands lined up to work with Dart is BOSS. For Fall/Winter 2026, BOSS has launched a dedicated social content series spotlighting Dart. Building on the new global campaign, the series celebrates modern suiting through Dart's own story.

Combining Dart's aura and BOSS's signature tailoring, the series embodies ambition, confidence, and the conviction to Be Your Own BOSS. The BOSS Fall/Winter 2026 collection is available at BOSS stores worldwide, on boss.com, and via wholesale partners.

Sports Illustrated's Jerseys On SI spoke with Dart about his BOSS ambassadorship, pregame outfits, and favorite Sunday looks.

What made you want to partner with BOSS over other luxury high end fashion brands?

"I've always liked that BOSS feels confident and elevated. The clothes fit my style and make me feel like the best version of myself, whether I'm heading to a game or an event. From the beginning, the partnership felt natural, I've always liked that BOSS feels confident and elevated without feeling overdone. The clothes fit my style, and from the beginning the partnership felt really natural."

Jaxson Dart for BOSS. | BOSS

How would you describe the evolution of your fashion style?

"Fashion has always been something I've been interested in, even during college. Since entering the NFL and being in New York, I've had more opportunities to branch out, try new trends, and experiment with different looks while figuring out what feels most like me.

I've gained a real appreciation for a sharp, tailored fit and the small details that bring a look together. I'd describe my style now as polished, simple, but always versatile."

Jaxson Dart for BOSS. | BOSS

What are some of your favorite looks from BOSS?

"One of my favorite looks was the white corduroy I wore for the initial Fall/Winter 26 shoot in New York. I really liked the contrast with the dark turtleneck; it was clean and different from something I'd normally wear."

The Fall Campaign photo shoot looked really natural. How was it on set?

"It was a great experience. Everyone on set made me feel comfortable and gave me the freedom to be myself, which I think comes through in the content. The energy in New York was incredible this summer, so overall I just felt like we were able to carry that energy to set with the fits we put together."

Jaxson Dart for BOSS. | BOSS

How far along have you and BOSS planned your fits for the rest of the year tunnel walks for this season?

"We've been playing around with a few ideas, but it's a long season, so we want to keep things fresh. Every look should feel true to my style while still bringing some personality. That's what I like about working with BOSS; the clothes feel elevated, but I still feel like myself in them."

Do you think tailored suits are making a comeback for NFL quarterbacks?

"It seems like within the last few years guys are having more fun with what they wear now, and there's something about a really well-fitted suit that just makes you feel confident. BOSS does that really well while still keeping it modern."

Jaxson Dart wears BOSS before the NFL season opener. | BOSS

Do you follow fashion discourse among fans during the season?

"It's awesome. It's cool for us players to be able to build deeper connections to the fans through fashion. The cheers on the field are incredible, but it's also cool to see fans react to our tunnel fits and how players express themselves off the field. Fans are passionate about everything, including what we wear, so it's always interesting to see what catches their attention."

Who or what is on your fashion mood board right now?

"Honestly, I just focus on keeping my style simple and timeless. Working with the BOSS team has also introduced me to new ideas and ways of putting a tailored look together that feels current but still natural to me."

Jaxson Dart wears a throwback Giants uniform. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last question: Since it is a jersey website, which Giants uniform combination is your favorite?

I'm excited to wear the legacy uniforms twice this season, especially with the team celebrating the 40th anniversary of its first Super Bowl championship. Those uniforms represent such an important part of the franchise's history, so it'll be special to wear them."