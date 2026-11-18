Feast Week is upon us, and it's time to start locking in to the college basketball season. You don't want to have your brackets busted before the first weekend of March Madness is over.

You get additional points if you know the best players and have their jerseys. While many future lottery picks' jerseys are not available, there are still 10 options that are worth investing in before the players become legends in March.

Andrej Stojakovic

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic already enjoyed a breakout season last year, but is fresh off a 46-point performance against the Duke Blue Devils. Fans can buy Stojakovic's Illinois jersey for $135 before discounts at Fanatics.

Mikaylah Williams

LSU Lady Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's no surprise that LSU Lady Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams is enjoying a strong senior season. Let's celebrate her time in Baton Rouge before she's gone to the WNBA next year. Fans can buy Williams' LSU jersey for $110 before discounts at Fanatics.

Quentin Coleman

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Quentin Coleman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quentin Coleman completes the backcourt for the Illinois Fighting Illini and is a future lottery pick. The freshman phenom is worth investing in now. Fans can buy Coleman's Illinois jersey for $135 before discounts at Fanatics.

JuJu Watkins

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins is back after missing last season with an ACL injury. She's already a household name with Nike sneaker collaborations featuring LeBron James. Fans can shop Watkins' USC jersey for $110 before discounts at Fanatics.

Davis Fogle

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle could go pretty early in the 2027 NBA Draft. But there's no doubt that Fogle will continue to have a stellar sophomore season. Fans can shop Fogle's Gonzaga jersey for $135 before discounts at Fanatics.

Jazzy Davidson

USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson is still a few seasons away from entering the WNBA Draft. But the college level needs superstars, and she is one of the biggest. Fans can shop Davidson's USC jersey for $110 before discounts at Fanatics.

Austin Goosby

Texas Longhorns guard Austin Goosby. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Longhorns guard Austin Goosby hasn't made much noise yet in his freshman season, but that will soon change for the future lottery pick. Fans can shop Goosby's Texas jersey for $135 before discounts at Fanatics.

Madison Booker

Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker will go very early in the 2027 WNBA Draft when she's done tearing up the college game. Last year, she enjoyed a big moment by debuting the Nike KD19 during March Madness. Fans can shop Booker's Texas jersey for $135 before discounts at Fanatics.

Bryce James

Arizona Wildcats guard Bryce James. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona Wildcats guard Bryce James will be on the team for a few more years, which is all the more reason to buy one of his jerseys. Especially with a limited selection of Wildcats jerseys available. Fans can shop James' Arizona jersey for $135 before discounts at Fanatics.

Katie Fiso

Oregon Ducks guard Katie Fiso. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks guard Katie Fiso is an accomplished player for the Team USA Basketball 3x3 program and is fresh off back-to-back 30-point games. Fans can shop Fiso's Oregon jersey for $135 before discounts at Fanatics.