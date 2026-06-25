10 Iconic MLB Jerseys Sitting on Shelves Right Now

Summer officially started last week, and the Midsummer Classic is right around the corner. While baseball fans understandably rush out to purchase the annual hats and jerseys for this year's MLB All-Star Game, many of the most iconic uniforms are quietly sitting on shelves.

Regardless of your favorite era or fashion trend, Mitchell & Ness has the widest selection of authentic and replica jerseys. Below are the ten iconic MLB jerseys that fans can buy online at retail price.

Tom Brady Montreal Expos 1995 Road Authentic Jersey

Tom Brady Montreal Expos 1995 Road Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

Before Tom Brady won seven NFL Super Bowls, he was flirting with a baseball career. The Montreal Expos' loss was the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' gain. Luckily, fans can buy the Tom Brady Montreal Expos 1995 Road Authentic Jersey for $350 at mitchellandness.com.

John Smoltz Atlanta Braves 1995 Road Authentic Throwback Jersey

John Smoltz Atlanta Braves 1995 Road Authentic Throwback Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

Thanks to their on-field success and national television audience, the Atlanta Braves were the team of the '90s. One of the most important players on that squad was pitcher John Smoltz. Fans can relive his World Series victory by buying the John Smoltz Atlanta Braves 1995 Gray Authentic Throwback Jersey for $350 at mitchellandness.com.

Mike Schmidt Philadelphia Phillies 1988 Kelly Green Authentic Jersey

Mike Schmidt Philadelphia Phillies 1988 Kelly Green Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The 1988 season was dreadful for the Philadelphia Phillies. However, the team's uniform rotation was unmatched. Fans can buy the Mike Schmidt Philadelphia Phillies 1988 Kelly Green Authentic Jersey for $350 at mitchellandness.com.

Randy Johnson Arizona Diamondbacks 2000 Cooperstown Collection Throwback Jersey

Randy Johnson Arizona Diamondbacks 2000 Cooperstown Collection Throwback Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The 2000 Arizona Diamondbacks were still one season away from their first World Series, but Randy Johnson was lights out all year long. Even better, their purple jersey remains a fan favorite. Fans can buy the Randy Johnson Arizona Diamondbacks 2000 Cooperstown Collection Throwback Jersey for $350 at mitchellandness.com.

David Ortiz Boston Red Sox 2004 Authentic Road Jersey

David Ortiz Boston Red Sox 2004 Authentic Road Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

Who can forget the Boston Red Sox's epic comeback over their arch rivals en route to winning their first championship since 1918? This World Series jersey sleeve patch serves as a constant reminder. Fans can buy the David Ortiz Boston Red Sox 2004 Authentic Road Jersey for $350 at mitchellandness.com.

Pete Rose Cincinnati Reds 1976 Authentic Jersey

Pete Rose Cincinnati Reds 1976 Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

Pete Rose has a complicated history in baseball, but his jerseys and memorabilia remain popular among historic baseball fans. Especially anything tied to the Cincinnati Reds' 1976 World Series. Shoppers can buy the Pete Rose Cincinnati Reds 1976 Authentic Jersey for $350 at mitchellandness.com.

Derek Jeter New York Yankees Road 2000 Authentic Throwback Jersey

Derek Jeter New York Yankees Road 2000 Authentic Throwback Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

The Captain will always be considered one of the coolest athletes to ever play the game. Fans can remember the New York Yankees' dynastic run with one of Derek Jeter's best jerseys. Shoppers can buy the Derek Jeter New York Yankees Road 2000 Authentic Throwback Jersey for $350 at mitchellandness.com.

Ernie Banks Chicago Cubs 1969 Cream Authentic Jersey

Ernie Banks Chicago Cubs 1969 Cream Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

Mr. Cub is just as legendary after all these decades. It doesn't hurt that his iconic jersey stands the test of time. Fans can buy the Ernie Banks Chicago Cubs 1969 Cream Authentic Jersey for $350 at mitchellandness.com.

Babe Ruth New York Yankees 1929 Road Authentic Jersey

Babe Ruth New York Yankees 1929 Road Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

Widely considered the greatest baseball player of all time, the Great Bambino is an American legend. Every baseball fan needs a Babe Ruth jersey. Luckily, they can buy the Babe Ruth New York Yankees 1929 Gray Authentic Jersey for $375 at mitchellandness.com.

Jackie Robinson Brooklyn Dodgers 1955 Home Authentic Jersey

Jackie Robinson Brooklyn Dodgers 1955 Home Authentic Jersey. | Mitchell & Ness

Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in baseball and then went on to enjoy a Hall of Fame career. Like some of the other greats on the list, every fan needs a Robinson jersey. Shoppers can buy the Jackie Robinson Brooklyn Dodgers 1955 Home Authentic Jersey for $350 at mitchellandness.com.